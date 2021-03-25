Broadway in Tucson prepares to open season with 'Hamilton' this fall

Broadway in Tucson’s lost season is back.

The shows that went away thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled for the 2021-22 season.

That means Tucsonans will still get to see such Broadway blockbusters as “Hamilton,” “My Fair Lady” and “Hadestown.”

That is thrilling news to Mario Dii Vetta, Broadway in Tucson’s managing director.

“I’m convinced that on the opening night of ‘Hamilton, with all those fans there, I might shed more than a few tears,” he said. “I am so excited to be in the theater with live performances and people in their seats.”

The multiple-Tony winner “Hamilton” opens the season Nov. 17 and sticks around until Dec. 5.

That’s not the only Tony Award winner coming our way: The revival of “My Fair Lady” is slated for Jan. 5-9; “The Band’s Visit” will be here Feb. 23-27, and “Hadestown” settles in at Centennial Hall April 12-17, 2022.

Di Vetta thinks those musicals will be popular, but it is another Tony-winner that he says should not be missed.

“‘Come from Away’ is one of my favorite shows that I’ve seen in the last decade,” he said.