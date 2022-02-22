Broadway musical coming to Tucson spotlights human connection

The play as with the film, which swept international film festivals and won numerous awards, has characters speaking Arabic, Hebrew and English, and the music is a combination of Arabic and jazz.

“The Band’s Visit” — hitting the stage in Tucson starting Thursday, Feb. 24 — is about the Alexandria (Egypt) Ceremonial Police Orchestra that gets stranded in the middle of nowhere after taking the wrong bus to a concert in Israel. Instead of a big city, they land in a desert town whose residents are more than a little curious about their accidental tourists. The townspeople agree to take the visitors in for the night while they wait for their bus.

“The thing about this night, the locals and the orchestra (share) very small human stories,” Gabai said. “Each one in this night reveals themselves to strangers. Each one learns about himself and they learn especially how much we are alike and how much we need each other in spite of the differences of culture and nations and politics and language.”