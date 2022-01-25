Broadway singer Callaway teams up with Ballet Tucson for 'Ballet the Calla-way'

The idea for Tony-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway to collaborate with Ballet Tucson this weekend was born in the high heat of summertime.

Callaway was working with Tucson recording whiz Jim Brady on a new CD last June when Brady mentioned that his wife was Ballet Tucson Artistic Director Mary Beth Cabana. And Brady had a novel idea: Would Callaway, who has lived in Tucson since 2018, want to collaborate with the ballet company on a piece for their winter festival that coincided with the 10th annual Tucson Desert Song Festival?

Why not, Callaway said. She had done one other collaboration with a ballet company, “Gershwin Fantasy” with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater in 2011, and it was a pretty terrific experience, she recalled.

“I love the powerful connection between music and dance,” said Callaway, who was nominated for a Tony for her role in the sing-and-dance Broadway musical “Swing!” in 2000.