Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth brings 'For the Girls' show to Tucson

She and Bryant, who have been together for five years, will do a duet of the Eagles hit “Desperado” as a nod to Tucson native Linda Ronstadt, who scored a hit with the song in 1973. (Eagles founders Don Henley and Glenn Frey were part of Ronstadt’s band, and while their version of the song, which they wrote, was released the same year, it did not become a hit until after Ronstadt’s version.)

Ronstadt is one of the female artists whose songs Chenoweth covered in her seventh studio album “For the Girls,” which she premiered on Broadway in November 2019.

“I had just done it on Broadway and was ready to tour with the show when everything shut down” in March 2020, she said.

“I never really got to do it so I just started integrating it back into my shows,” she said, including her big “Christmas at the Met” show last December.

“For the Girls” pays tribute to some of Chenoweth’s favorite female entertainers including Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Carole King and Helen Reddy.

“I have a fun version of ‘I Am Woman’ and ‘You Don’t Own Me,’” she said.