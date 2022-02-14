Couple's retirement plan is now an award-winning winery

Her first “public” vintages in 2017 were winners.

“Our first vintages that came out we had 13 cases and it was gone in a week,” she said.

In 2019, High Lonesome’s Tannat won Best of Class in the AZcentral Grand Wine Awards and Judge’s Choice Bronze for its PicPoul Blanc. The following year, they added two more AZcentral contest medals as well as a trio of awards — two bronze, one silver —from the Beverage Testing Institute.

Edie, a native of Richmond, Virginia, who grew up in Upstate New York, and Tom, who hails from Big Bear, California, have 2¼ acres under vine with plans to plant another 1,000 vines — about three-quarters of an acre — this year.

They mowed 12 acres of their land to create an area for so-called “harvest guests,” folks who pull up in their RVs to gaze at the dark skies. Last February they hosted 42 different guests, all of whom do a wine tasting as part of the visit.

Saturday’s Off the Vine Wine Festival in Oro Valley is the first of several events that High Lonesome will participate in this spring. They also are set to pour at the Pecan and Wine Festival in Camp Verde March 19-20, the Tombstone Wine Festival April 2-3 and the Sierra Vista Wine, Beer and Spirits Festival on May 28 in Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

