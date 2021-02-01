 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 forces St. Pat's Day Parade in Tucson to cancel for second time

COVID-19 forces St. Pat's Day Parade in Tucson to cancel for second time

The 2021 Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the second year the event has been called off. 

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

We were days into the COVID-19 pandemic last March when organizers of the annual Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival called the event off.

On Monday, they canceled the 2021 parade, which is historically held the weekend before St. Patrick's Day.

"The past year has been a difficult one and while we begin to think about the reopening of our community post-COVID, we are patient and take every precaution to ensure the safety of ourselves and others," parade organizers said in a written release. "For those reasons, the Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival Committee must cancel the 2021 event."

St. Patrick's Day is March 17.

The festival and parade join a growing list of Tucson events this year that have been canceled or will be held virtually including the Tucson Jazz Festival, the Tucson Rodeo Parade, Dillinger Days at Hotel Congress, the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show and the Tucson Festival of Books, which will be virtual on March 6-7.

St. Patrick's Day Parade organizers are encouraging fans of everything Irish to support local Irish restaurants and musicians.

"The Tucson community is resilient and strong, and the committee cannot wait to throw you a great event for St. Patrick's Day 2022," organizers of the non-profit organization said in the release.

Visit tucsonstpatricksday.com for details. 

Cathalena E. Burch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Maestro José Luis Gomez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News