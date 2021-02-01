COVID-19 forces St. Pat's Day Parade in Tucson to cancel for second time

We were days into the COVID-19 pandemic last March when organizers of the annual Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival called the event off.

"The past year has been a difficult one and while we begin to think about the reopening of our community post-COVID, we are patient and take every precaution to ensure the safety of ourselves and others," parade organizers said in a written release. "For those reasons, the Tucson St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival Committee must cancel the 2021 event."