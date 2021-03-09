COVID-19 pandemic opens new universe for Tucson's performing arts

About 8,000 people usually attend any given performance over its month-long run. But last July, the company shattered all expectations with its digital performance of “The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues.”

Some 24,000 people tuned in.

Last October, 17,000 watched an ATC exclusive concert with award winning singer-songwriter/children’s-book-author Benjamin Scheuer performing from England in one of London’s first in-person concerts since the pandemic began last spring.

And those numbers have Daniels thinking that digital will stick around even after theaters are allowed to safely perform before live audiences.

“To get 24,000, 17,000 in one night, I think all of our models of producing will change when we come back,” he said. “I think digital will be with us in terms of figuring out how to stay connected.”

When they ran the analytics of the audience tuning in to the digital performances, they discovered that the majority was not from their core Arizona audience and donors. In fact, most of the viewers were from around the country — people who likely had no clue about ATC before.