Fox Theatre is back with 50 shows for Tucson audiences

After a year of darkness and uncertainty about when it would be able to bring audiences back to its historic hall, Fox Tucson Theatre has roughly 50 shows on its books — and it's only June.

The downtown venue's top brass is confident they will add more shows —probably lots more — as artists of all genres fill out their 2021-22 tour plans in the almost post-COVID world.

But the Fox isn't just plugging the shows into open dates as it has in years past. Executive Director Bonnie Schock has instead created seven event categories that cover genres of music from world music to legendary crooners, as well as film and comedy.

"The way that I think about programming starts with mission," Schock said after hosting an event June 10 with donors and invited guests at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., to unveil the 2021-22 season. "What are we doing this for? ... What's our brand? What works right in our space?"

Schock, who took the reins of the Fox a week before the pandemic shut everything down, is drawing on her experience running the historic Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts in Red Wing, Minnesota, and the template of other performing arts centers around the country that curate seasons, not just events.