Fun facts to wow your friends before 'Hamilton' makes its Tucson stop

Fun fact about “Hamilton”: The shoes worn by the cast are all custom made for each performer.

Ditto the costumes. The fabric is special made in France and England, and the military wools worn by the ensemble cast members is hand-woven and dyed in England.

We’re not done yet.

Here are a few more fun facts, most provided by Broadway in Tucson and a few we got from popular “Hamilton” websites and research, to get you in the mood for the Tony Award-winning hip-hop musical coming to Centennial Hall Nov. 17-Dec. 5 with Broadway In Tucson.

The men’s shirts are made by a British company called Darcy Clothing, dedicated to period men’s clothing in the style of Mr. Darcy from “Pride and Prejudice.”

Rick Negron (King George III) will don a wig made from yak hair that you can see peaking out from his 2½-pound crown.

What’s a yak? A bovine found mostly in the Himalayas, Tibet and Central Asia.

About that crown: there’s a microphone hidden inside.