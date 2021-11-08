'Hamilton' is coming to Tucson. Here's your guide, from inception to stage

By the numbers

Wonder what it takes to bring a production like Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical "Hamilton" to the stage? Here's a look by the numbers:

13 — 53-foot trailers needed to bring the "Hamilton" set to Tucson

14 — speakers hidden around the set so that the cast can hear the band playing

20 — or more hidden prop boxes around the set

50-plus — different types of paper props in the show

60 — people are involved in each performance, from actors and stage managers to stage techs and musicians

350-plus — lighting instruments

500-plus — days to engineer, build, paint and automate the set