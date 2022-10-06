 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Honor a loved one lost with an ofrenda at this Tucson museum

  • Updated

Community members are invited to create ofrendas (altars) at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum as part of its Dia de los Muertos celebration.

 Courtesy Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum

Tucsonans can honor loved ones lost with an ofrenda (altar) at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum.

The museum will have several altars on display for Dia de los Muertos from Oct. 26 through Nov. 6 honoring local families and Presidio Museum volunteers. Community members are also invited to create ofrendas that will be set up outdoors, under a covered porch on the Presidio Museum's Territorial Patio. 

Museum goers can view the altars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. During off hours, the ofrendas will be behind locked doors. 

"The ofrenda exhibition, honoring loved ones and remembering those who have passed, is truly the heart and soul of this important cultural event," the museum said in a news release.

To apply to create an ofrenda, visit tucsonpresidio.com/1400-2. The application deadline is Oct. 16. If selected, there is no cost to participate.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Reese Witherspoon developing new take on Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News