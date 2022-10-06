Honor a loved one lost with an ofrenda at this Tucson museum

Tucsonans can honor loved ones lost with an ofrenda (altar) at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum.

The museum will have several altars on display for Dia de los Muertos from Oct. 26 through Nov. 6 honoring local families and Presidio Museum volunteers. Community members are also invited to create ofrendas that will be set up outdoors, under a covered porch on the Presidio Museum's Territorial Patio.

Museum goers can view the altars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. During off hours, the ofrendas will be behind locked doors.

"The ofrenda exhibition, honoring loved ones and remembering those who have passed, is truly the heart and soul of this important cultural event," the museum said in a news release.