How Tucson restaurants pivoted their way through the COVID-19 pandemic

Last year, she graduated from home baker to the Cook Tucson community kitchen, increasing her output and enabling her to take her pies beyond her small circle of fans to farmers markets and El Corral and Garrett’s Steakhouse, which featured her pies on their dessert menus.

When the pandemic hit last spring and the restaurants shuttered their dining rooms, Adams flipped the switch and joined Tucson restaurants in offering delivery.

“People loved the idea of a pie at their front door,” the Tucson native said.

Last summer, as the spotlight locally and nationally turned to black-owned businesses, Adams saw an uptick in pie orders.

“People wanted to support a black-owned business,” she said, and as her pies grew in popularity, she and her business-partner father started looking around for a brick-and-mortar.

“I figured if I’m going to jump in on a brick-and-mortar, I’m going to jump in with both feet,” Adams said, even if the timing was in the middle of a global pandemic. “Crazier things have happened. I definitely knew it was risky, but I knew how good my product was and how well it was going before the pandemic. I was ready to take on that risk.”