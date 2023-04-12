Arizona Friends of Chamber Music wraps up its 2022-23 season on Wednesday, April 19, with the Tucson debut of an award-winning trio known for performances that invigorate audiences emotionally and intellectually.

Meanwhile, Dove of Peace Lutheran Church concludes its 2022-23 series of free community concerts on Sunday, April 16, with a popular Tucson pianist and violist performing a concert to benefit Tucson Interfaith HIV-AIDS Network.

Tucson pianist Alexander Tentser teams up with True Concord Voices & Orchestra violist Sarah Bromberg for a recital that includes selections from Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” arranged for viola and piano by Vadim Borisovsky, Mykola Lysenko’s arrangement of “Two Ukrainian Folk Songs” and Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel” originally written for piano and violin.

Tentser, a regular on Tucson stages and in the classrooms of Pima Community College, where he is a longtime faculty member and conductor, and Bromberg, a member of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and former member of the Canton Symphony Orchestra, also will perform Villa-Lobos’s Aria from “Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5” and Brahms’s Sonata in E flat major for Viola and Piano.

The recital begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Dove of Peace, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Admission is free, but donations will be taken to support TIHAN. Masks are required.

Dolce Suono Trio is known for pioneering new works. On Wednesday, the trio, led by its founder/artistic director and flutist Mimi Stillman, will revisit a work composed for them by Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon and two works composed by the trio’s pianist.

Higdon’s 2015 piece “American Canvas,” commissioned by the Women Pioneers of American Music for the trio, was inspired by American artists Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock and Andrew Wyeth, who each have a movement in the piece.

The program for the concert at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave., opens with Stillman’s arrangement of Turina’s Trio No. 2 in B minor and includes Dolce Suono pianist Charles Abramovic’s arrangements of Ravel’s “Sonatine” and Bernstein’s “Candide.”

Dolce Suono, which includes cellist Gabriel Cabezas, also will perform two of Abramovic’s original compositions