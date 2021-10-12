John Cleese wants to know why we mispronounce Tucson

Which makes her the perfect co-host of the evening, he said.

Cleese and his daughter spent most of the pandemic lockdown together in a Los Angeles hotel after he was unable to return to England in March 2020. Camilla Cleese lives in LA but Cleese said he moved her into the hotel with him. They spent four months there before he was able to leave.

“I had a little balcony and I had a little squirrel that visited me,” he recalled. “And there were some birds that started hopping into my living room. But then the squirrels started coming in.”

Cleese, who has done several of these shows in recent months, said he is always surprised by the questions.

A woman in Florida asked if she could pose a serious question.

“Of course you can,” he responded.

“Did the queen kill Diana?”

“And there was this dead silence. There were about 2,000 people in the audience and I was the only one laughing,” Cleese said. “In the end I said, ‘Well certainly not with her bare hands.’

“How can you anticipate a question like that? And that’s what is so lovely.”

So about this idea of there being no hope?

“I tell them that it doesn’t matter that there’s no hope. There has never been any hope since the beginning of the world because the history of the world is a history of crime, one group persecuting another,” Cleese said. “We live in a disastrous planet and we ought to face up to the fact that we still have fairly good, enjoyable and worthwhile lives if we would just be nice to a small number of people.”

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.