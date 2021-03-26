Marriage of art and eat: Arizona Arts Live launches new series with Tucson chefs

When it comes to arts and culture, don't forget your silverware.

Every conversation about the arts includes talk about food. And when you live in a city so obsessed with its food culture and restaurants — we are, after all, the first American city to earn the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation — that can be an understatement.

The folks at the University of Arizona arts presenter Arizona Arts Live get this. On Thursday, April 1, they will roll out a new series aptly dubbed "In the Kitchen."

Each episode will feature a chef preparing a multi-course meal that viewers can order in advance and pick up the day the episode premieres on YouTube.

Chef Devon Sanner kicks things off with a five-course meal that draws from the menu of his new Italian-American restaurant Zio Peppe, a joint venture with Matt Cable, who owns Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria. Zio Peppe is expected to open in April.