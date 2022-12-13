Meet Ballet Tucson's newest principal dancers at 'The Nutcracker'

The Sugarplum Fairy pas de deux from The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known ballet variations and many young children’s introduction to the art form. The Sugarplum Fairy rules the Land of Sweets, which young heroine Clara enters in a dream. Clara enjoys a plethora of candy-themed dances from all around the world and in the end is treated to a performance by the Sugarplum Fairy herself, and her Cavalier.

This season at Ballet Tucson, the dancers playing the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier will have an especially noticeable connection. They are Danielle and Liang Fu, the two newest principal dancers in the company and husband and wife for the past six years.

The Nutcracker ballet is not only known for its Sugarplum Fairy pas de deux, which means dance for two in French, it is also known for its numerous children’s roles. Many of these roles will be danced by children from the School of Ballet Tucson, the school affiliated with the Ballet Tucson company. This year, as the children watch from backstage as the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier dance gracefully, it will be especially significant for them. Many of these children will be the couple’s own students.

Along with joining the company as principal dancers, the Fus are taking on the role of co-directors of the ballet school together. This means that in addition to dancing lead roles in the Nutcracker, the couple also has to lead the children of the Nutcracker cast in their rehearsals and performances.

The couple met in 2006 when they were both dancers with the Cincinnati Ballet. What started as a friendship became more and they decided to move to Kansas City Ballet in 2014 and were married there.

Back in December 2021, Margaret Mullin, the artistic director of Ballet Tucson, reached out to the Fus with this opportunity. She had worked with them at a different company and invited them to teach at the School of Ballet Tucson summer intensive. The offer was that they would both be principal dancers in the company, dancing with each other more than they ever had before, as well as co-directors of the ballet school.

“For some reason, for me, it just clicked,” said Danielle Fu, who had been dancing soloist roles at Kansas City Ballet prior to the move to Arizona. But she understood that the move could be different for her husband, who is four years older and at that point was dancing as a principal in Kansas.

But Liang Fu, who had family in Arizona and understood the impermanence of a career in ballet, was on board.

“Not only can we be the school director, but we can continue to dance with the company,” said Liang Fu. “That’s a great transition.”

The couple moved to Tucson this year and the rest is history. The school began classes on Aug. 15, while the company did not begin rehearsals until October, giving the Fus time to adjust.

A new experience

One thing that is new to the Fus is handling the administrative side of things and taking charge in a way they have never had the chance to before. Suddenly they were not just in the room, they were leading the meetings. Danielle Fu commented on how, in the past, she was looked down on for sharing her opinions as a dancer. Now, her opinions were not only valued, they were needed to keep the school going.

“As a dancer, you’re not in a place of authority, you’re usually following directions,” said Danielle Fu. “But now I’m in a position where people are actually, like, listening to what I have to say.”

The lack of advocacy from dancers allowed in the ballet world is one of its more controversial aspects. Scandal after scandal of those in positions of power in ballet companies and schools abusing that power have come to light.

Mullin is hoping to see a positive shift in the dance world, towards a more encouraging and nurturing environment. She chose the couple for the job because they are “very aligned with her on that.” Mullin is focused on better prioritizing mental and physical health of her dancers as well as improving body image and positivity.

As the company director, Mullin oversees the school as well. She chose to have co-directors, while traditionally there is only one, because she believes in teamwork and not having one “king or queen.”

“No one person has to have all the answers, you can find the answers by having someone to work with that you respect,” she said.

Mullin reported that she has already seen higher levels of enrollment in the school since the Fus have come on. She says they have full energy and commitment in every class they teach.

The Fus say they cannot wait to learn and see the students grow.

During the pandemic the arts were hit especially hard. Without the ability to rehearse or perform in-person, the ballet world was heavily impacted.

“Our mission and our vision is to build the school back,” said Liang Fu. “We’re trying to bring back that excitement for the students.”