Mexican comedians join forces for Tucson concert

It’s been a few years since Mexican comedian Teo González stood on a Tucson stage.

On Friday, July 22, he will make up for lost time with fellow Mexican comic Rogelio Ramos when the pair play a show at the Rialto Theatre.

“This is our first U.S. tour together and hopefully people will enjoy the show as much as we do,” González said in an email interview. “I’ve been in Tucson before but this is the first time doing the show with Rogelio Ramos.”

Gonzalez, a soccer player in his youth before he turned his knack for making his friends laugh into a profession, was on the verge of being a regular to Tucson before the pandemic struck. Beginning in 2015, he played shows every other year in Tucson including at Fox Tucson Theatre and Desert Diamond Casino.

Friday’s show at the Rialto will be Ramos’s first in Tucson. The 30-year veteran comedian, on his website, describes his humor as examining the ridiculousness of life through the lens of culture, economics and society.

González, whose television credits include Univision’s “Humor es ... Los Comediantes” and “Fabrica de Risas,” said his show with Ramos will feature the comics doing an hour solo and an hour or so together. Expect the duo portion of the show to include some audience interaction.

The show also includes a mariachi on stage.

“It is a privilege to be able to travel from our country and bring humor to all our Latin audience,” González said. “We are hopeful they will enjoy the show and have a great time.”

The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $49-$129 through rialtotheatre.com.

Also this weekend:

The Mexican grupero band Bronco, which has a modern take on Mexican regional music from the 1980s-’90s, joins famed norteño singer Ramon Ayala for a show at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Tucson is a near-yearly stop on Ayala’s tour itinerary, including a show he did at the AVA last fall.