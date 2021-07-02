Millions in federal COVID funds coming to Tucson's Fox, Rialto theaters

Lameyer, who has been promoting Tucson concerts mostly at the Rialto and the Rialto's sister venue 191 Toole for about 15 years, said he was initially told the money would be dispersed in installments. But after the initial installment, he received the remainder in a lump sum the week of June 21.

Lameyer said the money will help him restart his business, which was completely stalled after his final Rialto show on March 10, 2020 — a sold-out concert with Canadian alt-country artist Orville Peck. Although he's mostly a one-man operation, Lameyer — who promotes shows in the Phoenix area as well — employs several people on a contract basis.

"My business literally generated no revenue, not even a dollar, since (March 2020)," he said of his company, which averages nearly $1 million in annual revenue. "It was hemorrhaging money. It was devastating. I would have never thought that it would come to that. I’m thankful that I didn't own four walls and a roof like the Rialto and 100 people on staff. I would have been wrecked.”