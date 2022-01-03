Music festivals kick off 2022 with in-person events through March

The Tucson Fringe Festival returns to in-person for its 10th annual event that focuses on non-traditional avant-garde performing arts. It runs Jan. 13-16 with events at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.; Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.; and the Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway. Tickets and details at tucsonfringe.org

14th annual Gem & Jam Festival, a three-day music festival, Feb. 4-6, coinciding with the annual Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, returns to Pima County Fairgrounds featuring dozens of acts including Sound Tribe Sector 9, Claude VonStroke, Gold Fish, Appalachia and Shpongle. For tickets, schedule and lineup details, visit gemandjamfestival.com

Tucson Festival of Books returns to the University of Arizona campus March 12-13 for its first in-person event since 2019. Notable authors expected to attend include National Book Award winner Jason Mott. Admission is free; details at tucsonfestivalofbooks.org