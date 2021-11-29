New UA theater initiative to introduce itself to Tucson this weekend

Jacobs-Jenkins adds a twist: At the beginning of the play, a narrator address the audience and lays out the rules including standard audience protocols of unwrapping candy and taking that final cough before the play begins. And then we learn that the main characters — Friendship, Kinship, Stuff, Mind, Five Senses and Understanding — are all assigned to the actors by lottery. They have no clue what character they will land until they pull it from the bowl.

“I find out which character I will play when the audience does,” said sophomore Riley Siegler, who said she has to memorize five roles and be ready to play any of them every night.

“We are about as mentally prepared as we can be,” said the theater and film major, who said Next Performance Collective showcases the overwhelming and untapped diversity of the BA theater program.

“As a person of color myself, I think we are really heading in the same direction of where a lot of theaters are going, where we are looking at diversity as more of a practice than theory,” she said. “It makes the show ‘Everybody’ because everybody is in it.”

And all of this is why “Everybody” is a perfect launching pad for Next Performance Collective.