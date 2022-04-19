Oro Valley Theatre Company staging 'Barefoot in the Park'

Oro Valley Theatre Company is closing out its fifth season with Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park.”

The company will perform the play six times at the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley, starting with two performances — at 2 and 6 p.m. — Sunday, April 24. The show repeats at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26-27; and 2 and 6 p.m. May 1.

“Barefoot in the Park” was on the fledgling theater company’s schedule in 2020 when the pandemic ground everything to a halt two weeks into rehearsals, according to a news release.

The company’s founder and artistic director Judi Rodman was directing the production then and now.

“Barefoot in the Park,” set in 1964, is classic Neil Simon, with memorable and relatable characters sorting through life in often humorous ways. In “Barefoot,” newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter (Xia Karl and Daniel Hagburg) are trying to find their marital rhythm in their New York City brownstone. Paul is an uptight lawyer and worries about every little thing, from the leak in the closet to the hole in the skylight of their apartment. Corie is trying to set her mother up with their eccentric neighbor and thinks Paul needs to relax and let loose — get drunk and go barefoot in the park, she tells him.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for students, senior and military, and $20 for children 2 to 12 through gaslightmusichall.com/buy-tickets or by calling 520-529-1000.

Also in this production: Sasha Case as Mrs. Banks, Corie’s mother; Mike Manolakes as the eccentric neighbor Victor Velasco; and Ted Dreisinger as the telephone repairman.

