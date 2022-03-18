Premieres, favorites, collaborations all part of upcoming Tucson arts seasons

With the 2021-22 Tucson performing arts season weeks away from wrapping up, Tucson arts organizations already are eyeing next season.

A few of them — Broadway in Tucson, Arizona Opera and Tucson Symphony Orchestra — have already publicly announced their upcoming seasons, while several others including True Concord Voices & Orchestra are announcing in the coming weeks. (One concert on True Concord’s upcoming season that we do know for sure: Susanna Phillips performing the world-premiere of Jocelyn Hagan’s “Here I Am,” commissioned by True Concord, on Jan. 27-29. The concert, which was set to be performed this January as part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival, was postponed in light of rising omicron COVID cases.)

Arizona Opera is presenting the regional premiere of a moving ode to the sacrifice military members make in “The Falling and the Rising” while Broadway in Tucson brings back Disney’s iconic “The Lion King,” which set attendance records when it was here in 2006.

Meanwhile, TSO is collaborating with Tucson indie mambo band Orkesta Mendoza, a first for the symphony, and Ballet Tucson, as well bringing back its SuperPops series.