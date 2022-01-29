Review: Broadway in Tucson's 'Wicked' is the perfect escape

It's easy to see how you can become obsessed with "Wicked," the Tony-winning musical that Broadway in Tucson is presenting at Centennial Hall.

Stephen Schwartz's mostly wonderful tunes — "Popular," "Defying Gravity," "I'm Not That Girl," "For Good," "Dancing Through Life" — lure you in and the story — a prequel of "Wizard of Oz" that tells the backstory of how Glinda became the Good Witch and Elphaba landed the role as Wicked Witch — keeps you hooked.

We saw the performance on Thursday, Jan. 27, and we came away with three reasons we would go see it again before it ends its run Feb. 6.

The story: How did the Good Witch and Wicked Witch in "Wizard of Oz" come to be? Apparently at boarding school, when Glinda (Allison Bailey) and Elphaba (Talia Suskauer) roomed together, became best friends, vied for the attention of the campus playboy Fiyero (Jordan Litz) and ended up on the same side of defeating the evil Wizard of Oz.