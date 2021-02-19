Review: Tucson production of Gloria Steinem's journey is vulnerable, enthralling

So here I am, a guy old enough to remember when Gloria Steinem burst into the public consciousness. And I am reviewing a play about that woman, written by award-winner Emily Mann, directed by Susan Claassen of Invisible Theatre in their 50th season, and acted by a cast of Tucson’s finest female actors.

And I am happy to do it. Because watching Gloria Steinem’s amazing life journey does nothing but make me appreciate my own. We have all been on an amazing journey in this country during Gloria’s six decades as a writer and feminist icon. And as the play’s subtitle says: “History. Her Story. Our Story.” Younger audiences will also be enthralled.

Cynthia Jeffery creates the tour-de-force role by telling us Gloria’s story. She steps up center stage and invites us in the audience into her telling of many events in her life that defined her journey from timid girl to a national force for women’s equality. Including more vulnerable and extraordinary moments with her mentally disturbed mom, and with her inspirations like Bella Abzug, African American feminist star Florynce “Flo” Kennedy, and Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller.

Along the way, projections and video on three screens atop the simple set design share photos and clips of her progression.