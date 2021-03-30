Rialto Theatre showcasing Tucson's concert history through photographers' lenses

Photographing those concerts was all about remembering the moment. The Cincinnati native had no illusions that her fascination with concert photography would become anything more than a pastime.

In fact, she didn’t really know what she wanted to do with her life when she moved to Tucson with a boyfriend in 1973 to attend the University of Arizona. She had been to Tucson before as a kid; her grandmother and uncle lived in Nogales, Arizona.

“When I first came out here as a kid, stepped off the plane and looked at the sky, it was like, oh yeah, I’m home. I just knew it,” she said.

She lived in the dorms, but she spent most of her time in what she described as a hippy commune — the only woman with five male roommates living in a small green house on a patch of land that stretched from North Country Club to East Fort Lowell Road. She would hitchhike to campus for class, then back to the house for parties.

After a year, she and the boyfriend moved into a two-bedroom, two-bath adobe at East Fifth Street and North Fourth Avenue, where she lived for a year before the relationship soured and she moved on once again.