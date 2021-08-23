Rock musical on stage in Tucson sheds light on mental illness and hope

Allie Devaney, a Pima Community College student, and University of Arizona senior Daniel Altamirano stepped into the roles of daughter Natalie and her beau, Henry. While both were a little shaky with their acting, their singing was pristine.

Dennis Tamblyn’s psychiatrists — he played two of them — were both funny and kind of tragic in their sometimes cavalier treatment of Diana’s illness.

In the center of everything is Gabe, the son who is there and not there, seen and heard only by Diana. Xander Mason, tall, thin and blonde, made the ghost both menacing and tender. Mason, with his voice and his presence, commands attention.

Director Annette Hillman saw to it that the musical flowed and the actors deeply understood and embraced the material.

There were other stars of this solid production: Tom Benson, who created the two-tiered set of a home full of pill bottles and family scrapbooks; sound designer Noah Dettman, who made sure the tight six-piece orchestra led by Elizabeth Spencer never overpowered the performers, and lighting designer Christopher Mason, who flooded the stage with lights that punctuated the ever-changing moods of the characters.

Most of us haven’t stepped foot into a theater in almost two years. Sitting down and taking this Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical in seems almost like a miracle. So does this production.