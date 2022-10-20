See beautiful pieces of art at this Tucson sculpture event

The Tucson Jewish Community Center is adding eight more works to its sculpture garden, and is marking the occasion with "A Celebration of Sculpture" event this Sunday, Oct. 23.

The garden is one of Tucson's best kept secrets when it comes to visual arts. Launched in 2009, it serves as a creative oasis, with more than 40 pieces on display of all shapes and sizes created by local, national and international artists.

Sculpture by Pamela Ambrosio, Curt Brill, Gedion Nyanhongo, Hector Ortega, Joan Waters, and Nan Wollman will join the collection.

The center's indoor fine art gallery will also hold an opening with more than 20 works by 12 local artists on display.

"A Celebration of Sculpture" will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include artist talks, live music and performances from ZUZI! and Esperanza Dance.