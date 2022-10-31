 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seinfeld, Handler bringing much-need fall laughs to Tucson

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is playing a sold-out show at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 4.

 Evan Agostini

Apparently, Jerry Seinfeld and Chelsea Handler had a feeling we would need a little laugh therapy heading into the hectic month of November.

The two top comedians are playing back-to-back concerts this weekend at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Seinfeld’s show on Friday, Nov. 4, is sold out, but there are still tickets available for Handler’s “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” stop on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Seinfeld returns for the first time since he played a sold-out show here in 2017. His standup plays out a lot like his long-running namesake sitcom, which he promoted as a show about nothing. For 90 minutes, he throws out bits and gags about anything and everything and somewhere among the laughs you find yourself almost saying out loud, “Yeah, I know what he means!”

Seinfeld, who has been doing comedy for 45 years, recently released “Is This Anything?” The book recounts the bits and jokes he’s performed on stage throughout his career.

Seinfeld goes on stage at 7 p.m. Friday.

Handler is making her first Tucson appearance and it comes months after she and fellow comedian Jo Koy announced their breakup after less than a year of dating.

Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is at the Music Hall on Saturday, Nov. 5.

You can be sure she will mention Koy, who was at Tucson arena earlier this year, when she takes the stage at 8 p.m. Relationships are prime fodder for her comedy; in a recent Twitter post she argued that people should never settle in their love life. If you’re with someone because you’re lonely, get a dog, she advises.

Her standup, much like her former late-night TV show “Chelsea Lately” on E!, will surely delve into politics, especially with the midterm elections coming three days later. She weaves feminism, women’s rights, Roe v. Wade and her pandemic experiences into her storytelling. The New York Times bestselling-author is also gonna tell us about her adventures as a dog mom and will surely advise men in the audience to limit their flip-flop wearing to summertime. And, if recent reviews are any indication, we will be laughing from the time Handler steps on stage to the final joke.

She goes on stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29 to $167 through ticketmaster.com.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

@Starburch

