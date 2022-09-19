So many events, so little time: Tucson fall arts is packed

On the last day of September, Jack White will play a show at the Linda Rondstadt Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center, about the same time that Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica hits the stage at the Rialto Theatre and the Louisiana soul-rock band Seratones play a concert across the street at Club Congress.

At the west end of Congress, comedian Lewis Black will be yucking it up on all things politics and social commentary at Fox Tucson Theatre, while Daughtry is pulling its tour bus into Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita.

The Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend also includes folk-rocker Bonnie Raitt at the Music Hall on Oct. 1 and the hot newcomer power pop trio Sitting On Stacy at Club Congress Oct. 2.

In case anyone was wondering, live entertainment in Tucson is back at full throttle.

There are a number of weekends through year's end with two, three and sometimes four options for live entertainment, from pop and rock concerts to classical, opera and live theater. Tickets are available through the venues or presenters' websites.

Find the venues AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road at Casino del Sol

Arts Express Theatre, 5870 E. Broadway, in Park Place Mall

Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway

Catalina Foothills Church, 2150 E. Orange Grove Road

Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road

Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway

Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St

Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Road

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave.

Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road

MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Concordia

Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte

St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Dr.

St. Philip's In the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.

Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. in the Historic Y.

The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Tucson Convention Center, including the Leo Rich Theatre and the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

University of Arizona Fine Arts Complex, which includes Crowder and Holsclaw halls, the Marroney and Tornabene theaters, at the southeast corner of North Park Avenue and East Speedway

University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road

Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley

191 Toole, 191 E. Toole

POP, ROCK

Christopher Cross, Sept. 22, Rialto

The Basements, Sept. 23, 191 Toole

Spaceface, Sept. 23, Club Congress

XIXA, Sept. 24, Hotel Congress Plaza

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, Sept. 24, Rialto

XIXA acoustic, Sept. 25, Century Room

Get the Led Out, Sept. 25, Fox

Luna Luna, Sept. 27, Club Congress

Jack White, Sept. 30, Ronstadt Music Hall

Apocalyptica, Sept. 30, Rialto

Seratones, Sept. 30, Club Congress

Daughtry, Sept. 30, Desert Diamond

Burning Bush, Oct. 1, Club Congress

​​Drug Church, Oct. 1, 191 Toole

Bonnie Raitt, Oct. 1, Ronstadt Music Hall

Sitting on Stacy, Oct. 2, Club Congress

Manchester Orchestra, Oct. 2, Rialto

Kevin Morby, Oct. 3, 191 Toole

Madison Cunningham, Oct. 3, Club Congress

Viagra Boys, Oct. 4, Hotel Congress Plaza

Daniel Romano’s Outfit, Oct. 5, Club Congress

Dirty Honey, Oct. 5, Rialto

The Queers, Oct. 5, 191 Toole

Halestorm, Oct. 5, Ronstadt Music Hall

Lauren Monroe, Oct. 6, 191 Toole

The Midnight, Oct. 6, Rialto

Iceage, Oct. 6, Club Congress

Elis Paprika, Oct. 6, Hotel Congress Plaza

Emo Night, Oct. 7, 191 Toole

DEHD, Oct. 7, Rialto

Languish, Oct. 7, Club Congress

Donny Benét, Oct. 8, Club Congress

Zombi, Oct. 9, Club Congress

Dayglow, Oct. 10, Rialto

The Front Bottoms, Oct. 11, Rialto

The Afghan Whigs, Oct. 11, 191 Toole

The Wallflowers, Oct. 11, Fox

Bonobo, Oct. 12, Rialto

The War on Drugs, Oct. 13, Rialto

Hotel Ugly, Oct. 13, Club Congress

Starcrawler, Oct. 13, 191 Toole

The Righteous Brothers, Oct. 13, Fox

Sparta, Oct. 13, Groundworks

The Black Moods, Oct. 14, Rialto

Ekkstacy, Oct. 14, Club Congress

Smells like Nirvana, Oct. 14, 191 Toole

Graham Nash, Oct. 18, Fox

Beach Goons, Oct. 18, Club Congress

Teddy Swims, Oct. 18, Rialto

Vacations, Oct. 19, Hotel Congress Plaza

Puscifer, Oct. 20, Ronstadt Music Hall

La Dispute, Oct. 21, 191 Toole

Neil Frances, Oct. 21, Club Congress

The Fab Four: Ultimate Tribute, Oct. 21, Fox

Omar Apollo, Oct. 22, 191 Toole

Yes, Oct. 23, Rialto

Deerhoof, Oct. 24, 191 Toole

Taylor Ashton, Oct. 24, Club Congress

Off!, Oct. 25, 191 Toole

Black Jacket Symphony, Oct. 26, Rialto

Bright Eyes, Oct. 27, Rialto

Max and Iggor Cavalera, Oct. 28, Rialto

Babe Rainbow, Oct. 29, Club Congress

Imarhan, Oct. 29, 191 Toole

Steve Lacy, Oct. 30, Rialto

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Nov. 1, Club Congress

The Chills, Nov. 4, Club Congress

Gat Rot, Nov. 5, Club Congress

Phantogram, Nov. 6, Rialto

Judas Priest with Queensryche, Nov. 8, Tucson Arena

Ryan Adams, Nov. 8, Fox

Greta Van Fleet, Nov. 9, Tucson Arena

Harakiri For the Sky, Nov. 9, 191 Toole

Snail Mail, Nov. 9, Rialto

Bad Suns, Nov. 11, Rialto

Celebrating David Bowie, Nov. 12, Ronstadt Music Hall

Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage, Nov. 13, Club Congress

John Craigie, Nov. 13, 191 Toole

Wilderado, Nov. 15, 191 Toole

The Wrecks, Nov. 16, Club Congress

Cheap Trick, Nov. 18, Desert Diamond

Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 19, Ronstadt Music Hall

Dave Mason, Nov. 20, Ronstadt Music Hall

ORYX, Nov. 21, Club Congress

No Age, Nov. 22, Club Congress

AFI, Nov. 26, Rialto

The Iron Maidens, Nov. 27, Rialto

Hyd, Nov. 27, Club Congress

Twin Tribes, Dec. 2, 191 Toole

Ryanhood, Dec. 3, Hotel Congress Plaza

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Dec. 3, Ronstadt Music Hall

A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood, Dec. 4, Hotel Congress Plaza

Gordon Lightfoot, Dec. 5, Fox

Little Feat, Dec. 7, Rialto

Buckcherry, Dec. 8, Rialto

Sophia Rankin & the Sound, Dec. 9, Club Congress

HIP-HOP, R&B, ELECTRONIC

Cimafunk, Sept. 28, Hotel Congress Plaza

Too Many Zooz, Oct. 4, 191 Toole

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Oct. 8, Rialto

Action Bronson, Oct. 19, Rialto

Billy Ocean and the Commodores, Oct. 27, AVA

Fenix Flexin, Oct. 28, 191 Toole

Mark Farina, Nov. 4, 191 Toole

Gremlin, Nov. 14, 191 Toole

DirtySnatcha, Dec. 3, 191 Toole

Ramirez, Dec. 4, Rialto

COUNTRY, FOLK

Yonder Mountain String Band, Sept. 23, 191 Toole

Midland, Sept. 23, Tucson Arena

Bill Kirchen, Sept. 23, Hotel Congress Plaza

Honkytonk Hacienda 20th anniversary, Oct. 7, Hotel Congress Plaza

James McMurtry, Oct. 8, Hotel Congress

Clint Black, Oct. 9, Fox

Victoria Garvey Armstrong tribute, Oct. 14, Hotel Congress Plaza

Lisa Morales, Oct. 22, Hotel Congress Plaza

Ronstadt Family, Oct. 23, Fox

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Nov. 12, Rialto

Lainey Wilson, Nov. 19, Rialto

The Mavericks, Dec. 10, Fox

JAZZ, BLUES

Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Sept. 23, Rialto

Katie Haverly, Sept. 27, Century Room

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 28, Fox

Wholly Cats Swing Club, Oct. 1, Hotel Congress Plaza

Kurt Rosenwinkel Quartet, Oct. 5, Century Room

G. Thomas Allen, Oct. 7, Century Room

Damien Escobar, Oct. 15, Rialto

USAF Jazz Band, Nov. 12, Fox

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nov. 17

Shemekia Copeland, Nov. 18, Fox

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday 2022, Dec. 3, Fox

Harry Connick Jr. "A Holiday Celebration," Dec. 9, Centennial Hall

Mavis Staples, Dec. 11, Fox

The Doo Wop Project, Dec. 15, Fox

LATIN, WORLD

Young Dubliners, Sept. 28, 191 Toole

Banda MS, Sept. 30, AVA

Carlos Zapién, Oct. 1, Leo Rich Theater

Zucchero, Oct. 2, Fox

Los Huracanes Del Norte, Oct. 7, Desert Diamond

Matisyahu, Oct. 9, Rialto

Aida Cuevas, Oct. 16, Fox

The Longest Johns, Nov. 19, 191 Toole

Altan, Nov. 19, Fox

Jake Shimabukuro, Nov. 27, Fox

An Irish Christmas, Dec. 9, Rialto

In the Christmas Mood, Dec. 9, Fox

Merry-Achi Christmas, Dec. 16, Fox

All is Calm The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 18, Fox

COMEDY, SPOKEN WORD

Bill Blag: Magic in Motion, Sept. 22, Fox

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sept. 27, Fox

Henry Rollins, Sept. 28, Rialto

Nurse Blake, Sept. 29, Rialto

Lewis Black, Sept. 30, Fox

The Passing Zone, Oct. 1, Fox

John Waters, Oct. 15, Fox

Rob Schneider, Oct. 16, Rialto

Vir Das, Oct. 21, Rialto

John Mulaney, Oct. 21, Tucson Arena

George Lopez, Oct. 22, AVA

Wurlitzer Haunted Halloween Concert, Oct. 30, Fox

The Magic of Rob Lake, Nov. 4, Rialto

Jerry Seinfeld, Nov. 4, Ronstadt Music Hall

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 5, Ronstadt Music Hall

Cirque Mechanice, Nov. 6, Fox

Brian Regan, Nov. 20, Fox

Adam Carolla, Dec. 15, Rialto

The Skeptics Guide to the Universe, Dec. 16, Rialto

Steve Treviño, Dec. 17, Leo Rich Theater

Hari Kondabolu, Dec. 19, 191 Toole

CLASSICAL AND CHORAL MUSIC

Arizona Arts Live

Formerly UA Presents, the University of Arizona arts presenter dabbles in everything from classical and pop music to theater and performance art. arizonaartslive.com, 520-621-3341

Los Angeles Master Chorale, Oct. 18

Arizona Early Music

For more than 40 years, the group has brought world-renowned ensembles that focus on medieval, renaissance and baroque music to Tucson. Concerts are held at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. azearlymusic.org, 520-314-1874

ACRONYM "Dreams of the Wounded Musketeer," Nov. 13

Twelfth Night featuring violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and harpsichordist David Belkovski, Dec. 11

Arizona Friends of Chamber Music

The group is celebrating its 75th year of hosting chamber concerts including its annual Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival in March. Concerts are held at Leo Rich Theater. arizonachambermusic.org. 520-577-3769

Apollon Musagète Quartet, Oct. 12

Andrew & Daniel Hsu, Oct. 23

Juilliard String Quartet, Oct. 26-27

Violinist Iona Cristina Goicea and pianist Chih-Yi Chen, Nov. 6

Concert Honoring Joseph Kalichstein, Nov. 16

Alexander String Quartet, Dec. 7

Arizona Opera

The professional company mounts performances at Temple of Music and Arts and Linda Rondstadt Music Hall. azopera.org, 520-293-4336

“The Falling and the Rising,” Oct. 22-23, Temple of Music and Art

“Ariadne auf Naxos,” Dec. 10-11, Temple of Music and Art

Arizona Repertory Singers

The mixed-voice choir performs at venues throughout the area. arsingers.org, 520-792-8141

Tucson Big Sing, Oct. 8, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park

“Women in Winter” holiday concerts, Dec. 9, St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley; Dec. 11, Desert Skies United Methodist Church, 3255 N. Houghton Road; Dec. 18, Christ Church United Methodist Church, 655 N. Craycroft Road

Arizona Symphonic Winds

The community ensemble under the direction of László Veres performs free concerts including its popular spring and fall parks series at Udall Park's László Veres Amphitheater. Admission is free. facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds

Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal trumpeter Hayato Tanaka will join the orchestra on Sept. 24

Vocalist Elena Galbraith will perform works by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and others on Oct. 1

Catalinas Community Chorus

The mixed-voice choir is now in its 17th season. catalinascommunitychorus.org, 520-303-6474

"A Star Spangled Salute to Our Veterans," Nov. 13, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave., Oro Valley

Civic Orchestra of Tucson

The community ensemble is now under the baton of new Music Director Keun Oh. Admission to the concerts is free; cotmusic.org, 520-730-3371

“Brahms, Beethoven and More,” Oct. 16, UA’s Crowder Hall; Oct. 22 at Catalina Foothills High School

“Opera and Holiday Highlights,” Dec. 3 at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley; Dec. 4, El Conquistador Tucson Hilton Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley

“The Nutcracker Ballet,” a collaboration with Dancing in the Streets Arizona, Dec. 17-18, Temple of Music and Art

Green Valley Concert Band

The community ensemble plays most of its concerts at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, unless noted. greenvalleyconcertband.org, 520-329-7915

"Afternoon Delight," Oct. 20-21, Community Performance and Art Center at 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley

"Showtime!" Oct. 23 at Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road

"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!" Dec. 11

Pima Community College

Performances are at the West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. pima.edu/centerforthearts, 520-206-4500

Jazz ensemble, Dec. 7

Concert Band, Dec. 8

Mariachi Ensemble, Dec. 9

Guitar Ensemble, Dec. 10

Orchestra, Dec. 10

Chorale and College Singers, Dec. 11

Opera/Musical Theatre Workshop, Dec. 13 and 15

Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson

The choir has been performing at venues throughout the greater Tucson area for 31 years including its popular holiday concerts. sonsoforpheus.org

23rd annual Holiday Benefit for the Community Food Bank featuring elementary students from the Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind, Dec. 1, at Berger Center

Holiday concert, Dec. 5, Tucson Estates Multipurpose Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle; Dec. 12, Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St.; Dec. 16, Quail Creek's Madera Clubhouse, 2055 E. Quail Crossing Blvd., Green Valley; Dec. 19, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 4725 E. Pima St.

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra

The volunteer community orchestra performs in person at SaddleBrooke’s DesertView Performing Arts Center and at Oro Valley’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Concerts also are live-streamed. sasomusic.org, 520-308-6226

“Rossini and Tchaikovsky,” featuring guest violinist Steven Moeckel, Oct. 8 at SaddleBrooke; Oct. 9 at Oro Valley

“Mendelssohn, Haydn, Dvořák,” featuring guest conductor Ahmed El Saedi from Egypt and Italian cellist Francesco Mariozzi, Nov. 12, at SaddleBrooke; Nov. 13 at Oro Valley

True Concord Voices & Orchestra

The professional choir and chamber orchestra performs at venues throughout Tucson. trueconcord.org, 520-401-2651

Timothy Takach’s "Helios” (Southwest premiere), featuring "Star Trek" actor John de Lancie and Tucson pianist Alexander Tentser, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and Mozart, “A Concert of Motets,” Nov. 4-6

“Lessons & Carols by Candlelight" holiday concert, Dec. 15-18

Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus

The boys chorus has been an institution in Tucson for more than 80 years, with a roster of singers who've gone on to careers in Hollywood and Broadway as well as corporate America. boyschorus.org, 520-296-6277

Holiday concert, Dec. 10, Crowder Hall

Tucson Concert Band

The volunteer community band is in its 56th year and performs at venues throughout Tucson. tucsonconcertband.org

"Remembering Liz Beaver," Oct. 2, St. Mark's Methodists Church, 1431 W. Magee Road

Classical concert, Oct. 23, Oro Valley Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane

"A Salute to Our Veterans," Nov. 13, Tucson Estates, 5900 W. Western Way Circle

Tucson Girls Chorus

The chorus has several ensembles from beginner to advanced that takes girls from elementary through high school. tucsongirlschorus.org, 520-577-6064

Oro Valley Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Holiday Card to Tucson, Dec. 4, location to be announced

Sounds of Winter, Dec. 11, UA's Crowder Hall

Tucson Guitar Society

Performances are at Holsclaw Hall at the UA Fred Fox School of Music. tucsonguitarsociety.org, 520-342-0022

Isaac Bustos, Oct. 16

Sergio and Clarice Assad, Nov. 11-12

Tucson Masterworks Chorale

The mixed voice ensemble that got its start in 1949 specializes in the masterworks of choral repertoire. tucsonmasterworkschorale.org, 520-403-5630

"Music, She Wrote," celebrating four female composers, Nov. 20, Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

Tucson Pops Orchestra

The professional ensemble is led by Khris Dodge, who replaced longtime music director László Veres who retired from the Pops after the spring concert series. Free concerts are held at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center on Sunday evenings. tucsonpops.org, 520-722-5853

Pops Night of Jazz, featuring Katherine Byrnes, Jeffrey Haskell and Gabriel Ayala, Sept. 25

Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Music Director Josè Luis Gomez, now in his seventh season with the orchestra, has added a season-long ¡Celebración Latina! series that celebrates Tucson’s Hispanic cultural heritage. Performances are at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall or Catalina Foothills Auditorium. tucsonsymphony.org or 520-882-8585

"Fandango Fabuloso," with violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, Sept. 23 and 25

"The 'Four Seasons' Reimagined," with guest violinist and artist-in-residence Francisco Fullana, Oct. 8-9

"Fairy Tales & Firebirds," with guest conductor Shiyeon Sung, Oct. 14 and 16

"Revolution: The Music of the Beatles," with guest conductor Bob Bernhardt, Oct. 22-23

"Coco in Concert," the "Coco" cineconcert, Oct. 29-30

"Up Close with Francisco Fullana," Nov. 5-6, Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.

"Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2," with Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski, Nov. 11 and 13

"Celebrating Women in Music," with guest conductor Holly Hyun Choe and principal timpanist Alana Wiesing, Nov. 19-20

"Voices of America," with guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl and pianist Kenny Broberg, Dec. 2 and 4

"Handel's 'Messiah' and Other Holiday Favorites," featuring the TSO Chorus and soloists, Dec. 10 and 11

"Happy Holidays ¡Feliz Navidad!," with the Tucson Girls Chorus and Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, Dec. 17-18

Ballet Tucson's "The Nutcracker," Dec. 22-24

University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music

Performances are at Holsclaw and Crowder Halls at the music school, 1017 N. Olive Road; music.arizona.edu or 520-621-3341

Arizona Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 1, Crowder

"The Music of Count Basie and Oliver Nelson," with the UA Concert Jazz Band and Studio Jazz Ensemble, Oct. 7, Crowder

UA Wind Ensemble, Oct .12, Crowder

UA Wind Symphony, Oct. 13, Crowder

UA Philharmonic, Oct. 14, Crowder

69th Annual Band Day, Oct. 15, Arizona Stadium

"Known and Strange Things" with Arizona and Symphonic Choirs, Oct. 16, Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church

"Musical Murals," downtown, featuring UA vocalists, Oct. 17

"Music + Festival: Richard Strauss, George Walaker and Augusta Read Thomas," Oct. 22, 23 and 25, school of music

UA High School Honor Choir Festival Concert, Oct. 22, Crowder

20th annual Octubafest, Oct. 30, Holsclaw

Arizona Opera Theatre presents "The Marriage of Figaro," Nov. 17-20, Crowder

"Holiday Card to Tucson," with Arizona and Symphonic Choirs, University Community Chorus, Collegium Musicum, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and Tucson Girls Chorus, Dec. 4, St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

THEATER

Arizona Arts Live

Formerly UA Presents, the University of Arizona arts presenter dabbles in everything from classical and pop music to theater and performance art. arizonaartslive.com, 520-621-3341

"Sugar Skull!: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure," Oct. 9, Centennial Hall

Arizona Repertory Theatre

The University of Arizona theater presents professional-quality performances by students at the Tornabene Theatre on campus. Get tickets through theatre.arizona.edu; 520-621-3341

"Legally Blonde: The Musical," Oct. 2-16

"Polaroid Stories," Oct. 23-Nov. 6

"Vaud," Dec. 1-4

Arizona Theatre Company

Performances are at the Temple of Music and Art downtown. atc.org, 833-282-7328

"The Lion," Sept. 24-Oct. 15

"The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley," Nov. 5-Dec. 2

Arts Express

The arts education program is a leader in musical theater, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at its Park Place mall venue. arts-express.org, 520-319-0400

"Bright Star," Sept. 22-Oct. 2

"Jekyll & Hyde," Oct. 14-30

"Elf," Dec. 2-18

Broadway In Tucson

Performances are at Centennial Hall on the UA campus. broadwayintucson.com

"Lion King," through Sept. 25

"Six: The Musical," Oct. 11-16

"Cats," Oct. 20-23

"Magical Cirque Christmas," Nov.22-23

"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis," Dec. 6

Gaslight Theatre

Family friendly performances include matinee shows. thegaslighttheatre.com, 520-886-9428

"The Wizard of the Rings," through Nov. 6

"Gaslight's Christmas Vacation," dates to be announced for the holiday season

Invisible Theatre

The company, in its 51st season, performs at its venue. invisibletheatre.com, 520-882-9721

"Red Hot Patriot," Nov. 2-13

Live Theatre Workshop

The company mounts a children’s theater program in addition to its mainstage performances. livetheatreworkshop.org

"An Almost Holy Picture," through Oct. 8

"Boston Marriage," Oct. 13-Nov. 19

Pima Community College

Performances are at the West Campus on Anklam Road. pima.edu/centerforthearts, 520-206-4500

"Ballet & Bagels," Oct. 6-16

"Cabaret," Nov. 10-20

The Rogue Theatre

The theater is in its 18th season offers performances at its theater. theroguetheatre.org, 520-551-2053

"Sweat," through Sept. 25

Playreading of Doug Wright's "I Am My Own Wife," Oct. 2

"Great Expectations," Nov. 3-20

Red Herring Puppets

Puppet expert Lisa Sturz and her crew perform original puppet plays at the Tucson Mall theater. redherringpuppets.com

"The Ugly Duckling," Oct. 8-9, 16 and 23

The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre

The award-winning professional company is in its sixth season. scoundrelandscamp.org, 520-448-3300

"Faustus: That Damned Woman," Oct. 13-30

"Pooh," Dec. 4-11 (returns in the spring, May 12-21)

DANCE

Ballet Tucson

Footprints at the Fox, Oct. 7, Fox Theatre

Fall Concert, Nov. 11-13, Leo Rich Theater

The Nutcracker, Dec. 22-24, with Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall

Pima Dance

Signature Selections, Dec. 2-3, Proscenium Theatre

Arizona Arts Live

Dance Theatre of Harlem, Nov. 10, Centennial Hall

FILM

Tucson Film & Music Festival, Oct. 6-9. The festival puts a focus on films with connections to Tucson and Arizona. Screenings held at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress. facebook.com/TucsonFilmFestival

Loft Film Festival, Oct. 12-20. The Loft Film Festival celebrates its twelfth year in 2022. Screenings held at The Loft, 3233 E. Speedway. loftcinema.org/series/loft-film-fest

Film Fest Tucson, Oct 13-15. Film Fest Tucson returns to an all in-person format with screenings held at venues around downtown and near the University of Arizona. filmfesttucson.org

Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival, Oct. 20-23. An annual celebration of all things horror with the film festival aspect taking place at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress. tucsonterrorfest.com

Arizona Arts Live will present “32 Sounds” at the Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road, Oct. 21-22. Filmed scenes and subjects will be shown with live musical accompaniment from musician JD Sampson. arizonaartslive.com/32-sounds

VISUAL ARTS

University of Arizona Museum of Art

1031 N. Olive Road, artmuseum.arizona.edu

“Mapping Q: Still Here / Still Queer,” on display through Dec. 22

“Restored: The Return of Woman-Ochre” — The museum will put Willem de Kooning’s Woman-Ochre back on view for the first time since it was stolen from the museum in 1985. The exhibition begins Oct. 8. Arizona Arts Live will hold a free screening of the documentary made about the theft, “The Thief Collector,” at Centennial Hall, Oct. 6.

Sculpture Tucson

3420 E. River Road, sculpturetucson.org

"Joy" — Sculpture Tucson will launch "Joy" in November. The show will be held at The Post House, 3420 E. River Road, and will feature a series of large-scale sculptures created by different artists that celebrate the concept of joy.

Tucson Museum of Art

140 N. Main Ave., tucsonmuseumofart.org

“Monica Aissa Martinez: Nothing in Stasis,” running through April 23

“More Than: Expanding Identities of Artists from the American West," Oct. 15-March 29

“New Mexico Moderns: Selections from the Donald L. and Julia B. Graf Collection,” Oct. 15-March 29

Arizona Arts Live

"Impulse" — Fifteen glowing seesaws will be set up on the UA campus from Oct. 5-Nov. 8

Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson

265 S. Church Ave., moca-tucson.org

Lynn Xu’s “And Those Ashen Heaps That Cantilevered Vase of Moonlight” exhibition, Nov. 4-Jan. 8

Lonnie Holley performance, Oct. 9

Etherton Gallery

340 S. Convent Avenue, ethertongallery.com

“Graciela Iturbide: Sueños, Símbolos, y Narración” through Nov. 26

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery

Pima West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road; tucne.ws/bernalgallery

"A Tribute to Clay" through Oct. 7

"Invisible Borders: Women Photographers from Fotógrafas del Norte and MAPA, Mexico City, and BorderLens Southwest," Oct. 24-Dec. 9

PCC Visual Arts Gallery

Pima West Campus, Santa Rita Building; 2202 W. Anklam Road

Student Visual Artwork 2022, through Jan. 27

The Art Gallery @ Downtown Campus

PCC downtown campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.; facebook.com/pccdcart

Student Art Exhibit — SURREAL, through May 19

Desert Artisans’ Gallery

6536 E. Tanque Verde Road, desertartisansgallery.com

“South by Southwest," Nov. 8-Feb. 4

Southern Arizona Arts Guild

• “The Beauty of Color," through Dec. 4 at the Overlook Restaurant, 1055 N. La Cañada Dr.