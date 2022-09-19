So many events, so little time: Tucson fall arts is packed

On the last day of September, Jack White will play a show at the Linda Rondstadt Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center, about the same time that Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica hits the stage at the Rialto Theatre and the Louisiana soul-rock band Seratones play a concert across the street at Club Congress.
At the west end of Congress, comedian Lewis Black will be yucking it up on all things politics and social commentary at Fox Tucson Theatre, while Daughtry is pulling its tour bus into Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita.
The Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend also includes folk-rocker Bonnie Raitt at the Music Hall on Oct. 1 and the hot newcomer power pop trio Sitting On Stacy at Club Congress Oct. 2.
In case anyone was wondering, live entertainment in Tucson is back at full throttle.
There are a number of weekends through year's end with two, three and sometimes four options for live entertainment, from pop and rock concerts to classical, opera and live theater. Tickets are available through the venues or presenters' websites.
POP, ROCK
Christopher Cross, Sept. 22, Rialto
The Basements, Sept. 23, 191 Toole
Spaceface, Sept. 23, Club Congress
XIXA, Sept. 24, Hotel Congress Plaza
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, Sept. 24, Rialto
XIXA acoustic, Sept. 25, Century Room
Get the Led Out, Sept. 25, Fox
Luna Luna, Sept. 27, Club Congress
Jack White, Sept. 30, Ronstadt Music Hall
Apocalyptica, Sept. 30, Rialto
Seratones, Sept. 30, Club Congress
Daughtry, Sept. 30, Desert Diamond
Burning Bush, Oct. 1, Club Congress
Drug Church, Oct. 1, 191 Toole
Bonnie Raitt, Oct. 1, Ronstadt Music Hall
Sitting on Stacy, Oct. 2, Club Congress
Manchester Orchestra, Oct. 2, Rialto
Kevin Morby, Oct. 3, 191 Toole
Madison Cunningham, Oct. 3, Club Congress
Viagra Boys, Oct. 4, Hotel Congress Plaza
Daniel Romano’s Outfit, Oct. 5, Club Congress
Dirty Honey, Oct. 5, Rialto
The Queers, Oct. 5, 191 Toole
Halestorm, Oct. 5, Ronstadt Music Hall
Lauren Monroe, Oct. 6, 191 Toole
The Midnight, Oct. 6, Rialto
Iceage, Oct. 6, Club Congress
Elis Paprika, Oct. 6, Hotel Congress Plaza
Emo Night, Oct. 7, 191 Toole
DEHD, Oct. 7, Rialto
Languish, Oct. 7, Club Congress
Donny Benét, Oct. 8, Club Congress
Zombi, Oct. 9, Club Congress
Dayglow, Oct. 10, Rialto
The Front Bottoms, Oct. 11, Rialto
The Afghan Whigs, Oct. 11, 191 Toole
The Wallflowers, Oct. 11, Fox
Bonobo, Oct. 12, Rialto
The War on Drugs, Oct. 13, Rialto
Hotel Ugly, Oct. 13, Club Congress
Starcrawler, Oct. 13, 191 Toole
The Righteous Brothers, Oct. 13, Fox
Sparta, Oct. 13, Groundworks
The Black Moods, Oct. 14, Rialto
Ekkstacy, Oct. 14, Club Congress
Smells like Nirvana, Oct. 14, 191 Toole
Graham Nash, Oct. 18, Fox
Beach Goons, Oct. 18, Club Congress
Teddy Swims, Oct. 18, Rialto
Vacations, Oct. 19, Hotel Congress Plaza
Puscifer, Oct. 20, Ronstadt Music Hall
La Dispute, Oct. 21, 191 Toole
Neil Frances, Oct. 21, Club Congress
The Fab Four: Ultimate Tribute, Oct. 21, Fox
Omar Apollo, Oct. 22, 191 Toole
Yes, Oct. 23, Rialto
Deerhoof, Oct. 24, 191 Toole
Taylor Ashton, Oct. 24, Club Congress
Off!, Oct. 25, 191 Toole
Black Jacket Symphony, Oct. 26, Rialto
Bright Eyes, Oct. 27, Rialto
Max and Iggor Cavalera, Oct. 28, Rialto
Babe Rainbow, Oct. 29, Club Congress
Imarhan, Oct. 29, 191 Toole
Steve Lacy, Oct. 30, Rialto
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Nov. 1, Club Congress
The Chills, Nov. 4, Club Congress
Gat Rot, Nov. 5, Club Congress
Phantogram, Nov. 6, Rialto
Judas Priest with Queensryche, Nov. 8, Tucson Arena
Ryan Adams, Nov. 8, Fox
Greta Van Fleet, Nov. 9, Tucson Arena
Harakiri For the Sky, Nov. 9, 191 Toole
Snail Mail, Nov. 9, Rialto
Bad Suns, Nov. 11, Rialto
Celebrating David Bowie, Nov. 12, Ronstadt Music Hall
Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage, Nov. 13, Club Congress
John Craigie, Nov. 13, 191 Toole
Wilderado, Nov. 15, 191 Toole
The Wrecks, Nov. 16, Club Congress
Cheap Trick, Nov. 18, Desert Diamond
Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 19, Ronstadt Music Hall
Dave Mason, Nov. 20, Ronstadt Music Hall
ORYX, Nov. 21, Club Congress
No Age, Nov. 22, Club Congress
AFI, Nov. 26, Rialto
The Iron Maidens, Nov. 27, Rialto
Hyd, Nov. 27, Club Congress
Twin Tribes, Dec. 2, 191 Toole
Ryanhood, Dec. 3, Hotel Congress Plaza
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Dec. 3, Ronstadt Music Hall
A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood, Dec. 4, Hotel Congress Plaza
Gordon Lightfoot, Dec. 5, Fox
Little Feat, Dec. 7, Rialto
Buckcherry, Dec. 8, Rialto
Sophia Rankin & the Sound, Dec. 9, Club Congress
HIP-HOP, R&B, ELECTRONIC
Cimafunk, Sept. 28, Hotel Congress Plaza
Too Many Zooz, Oct. 4, 191 Toole
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Oct. 8, Rialto
Action Bronson, Oct. 19, Rialto
Billy Ocean and the Commodores, Oct. 27, AVA
Fenix Flexin, Oct. 28, 191 Toole
Mark Farina, Nov. 4, 191 Toole
Gremlin, Nov. 14, 191 Toole
DirtySnatcha, Dec. 3, 191 Toole
Ramirez, Dec. 4, Rialto
COUNTRY, FOLK
Yonder Mountain String Band, Sept. 23, 191 Toole
Midland, Sept. 23, Tucson Arena
Bill Kirchen, Sept. 23, Hotel Congress Plaza
Honkytonk Hacienda 20th anniversary, Oct. 7, Hotel Congress Plaza
James McMurtry, Oct. 8, Hotel Congress
Clint Black, Oct. 9, Fox
Victoria Garvey Armstrong tribute, Oct. 14, Hotel Congress Plaza
Lisa Morales, Oct. 22, Hotel Congress Plaza
Ronstadt Family, Oct. 23, Fox
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Nov. 12, Rialto
Lainey Wilson, Nov. 19, Rialto
The Mavericks, Dec. 10, Fox
JAZZ, BLUES
Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Sept. 23, Rialto
Katie Haverly, Sept. 27, Century Room
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Sept. 28, Fox
Wholly Cats Swing Club, Oct. 1, Hotel Congress Plaza
Kurt Rosenwinkel Quartet, Oct. 5, Century Room
G. Thomas Allen, Oct. 7, Century Room
Damien Escobar, Oct. 15, Rialto
USAF Jazz Band, Nov. 12, Fox
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nov. 17
Shemekia Copeland, Nov. 18, Fox
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday 2022, Dec. 3, Fox
Harry Connick Jr. "A Holiday Celebration," Dec. 9, Centennial Hall
Mavis Staples, Dec. 11, Fox
The Doo Wop Project, Dec. 15, Fox
LATIN, WORLD
Young Dubliners, Sept. 28, 191 Toole
Banda MS, Sept. 30, AVA
Carlos Zapién, Oct. 1, Leo Rich Theater
Zucchero, Oct. 2, Fox
Los Huracanes Del Norte, Oct. 7, Desert Diamond
Matisyahu, Oct. 9, Rialto
Aida Cuevas, Oct. 16, Fox
The Longest Johns, Nov. 19, 191 Toole
Altan, Nov. 19, Fox
Jake Shimabukuro, Nov. 27, Fox
An Irish Christmas, Dec. 9, Rialto
In the Christmas Mood, Dec. 9, Fox
Merry-Achi Christmas, Dec. 16, Fox
All is Calm The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 18, Fox
COMEDY, SPOKEN WORD
Bill Blag: Magic in Motion, Sept. 22, Fox
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sept. 27, Fox
Henry Rollins, Sept. 28, Rialto
Nurse Blake, Sept. 29, Rialto
Lewis Black, Sept. 30, Fox
The Passing Zone, Oct. 1, Fox
John Waters, Oct. 15, Fox
Rob Schneider, Oct. 16, Rialto
Vir Das, Oct. 21, Rialto
John Mulaney, Oct. 21, Tucson Arena
George Lopez, Oct. 22, AVA
Wurlitzer Haunted Halloween Concert, Oct. 30, Fox
The Magic of Rob Lake, Nov. 4, Rialto
Jerry Seinfeld, Nov. 4, Ronstadt Music Hall
Chelsea Handler, Nov. 5, Ronstadt Music Hall
Cirque Mechanice, Nov. 6, Fox
Brian Regan, Nov. 20, Fox
Adam Carolla, Dec. 15, Rialto
The Skeptics Guide to the Universe, Dec. 16, Rialto
Steve Treviño, Dec. 17, Leo Rich Theater
Hari Kondabolu, Dec. 19, 191 Toole
CLASSICAL AND CHORAL MUSIC
Arizona Arts Live
Formerly UA Presents, the University of Arizona arts presenter dabbles in everything from classical and pop music to theater and performance art. arizonaartslive.com, 520-621-3341
Los Angeles Master Chorale, Oct. 18
Arizona Early Music
For more than 40 years, the group has brought world-renowned ensembles that focus on medieval, renaissance and baroque music to Tucson. Concerts are held at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. azearlymusic.org, 520-314-1874
ACRONYM "Dreams of the Wounded Musketeer," Nov. 13
Twelfth Night featuring violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and harpsichordist David Belkovski, Dec. 11
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
The group is celebrating its 75th year of hosting chamber concerts including its annual Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival in March. Concerts are held at Leo Rich Theater. arizonachambermusic.org. 520-577-3769
Apollon Musagète Quartet, Oct. 12
Andrew & Daniel Hsu, Oct. 23
Juilliard String Quartet, Oct. 26-27
Violinist Iona Cristina Goicea and pianist Chih-Yi Chen, Nov. 6
Concert Honoring Joseph Kalichstein, Nov. 16
Alexander String Quartet, Dec. 7
Arizona Opera
The professional company mounts performances at Temple of Music and Arts and Linda Rondstadt Music Hall. azopera.org, 520-293-4336
“The Falling and the Rising,” Oct. 22-23, Temple of Music and Art
“Ariadne auf Naxos,” Dec. 10-11, Temple of Music and Art
Arizona Repertory Singers
The mixed-voice choir performs at venues throughout the area. arsingers.org, 520-792-8141
Tucson Big Sing, Oct. 8, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park
“Women in Winter” holiday concerts, Dec. 9, St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley; Dec. 11, Desert Skies United Methodist Church, 3255 N. Houghton Road; Dec. 18, Christ Church United Methodist Church, 655 N. Craycroft Road
Arizona Symphonic Winds
The community ensemble under the direction of László Veres performs free concerts including its popular spring and fall parks series at Udall Park's László Veres Amphitheater. Admission is free. facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds
Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal trumpeter Hayato Tanaka will join the orchestra on Sept. 24
Vocalist Elena Galbraith will perform works by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and others on Oct. 1
Catalinas Community Chorus
The mixed-voice choir is now in its 17th season. catalinascommunitychorus.org, 520-303-6474
"A Star Spangled Salute to Our Veterans," Nov. 13, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave., Oro Valley
Civic Orchestra of Tucson
The community ensemble is now under the baton of new Music Director Keun Oh. Admission to the concerts is free; cotmusic.org, 520-730-3371
“Brahms, Beethoven and More,” Oct. 16, UA’s Crowder Hall; Oct. 22 at Catalina Foothills High School
“Opera and Holiday Highlights,” Dec. 3 at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley; Dec. 4, El Conquistador Tucson Hilton Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” a collaboration with Dancing in the Streets Arizona, Dec. 17-18, Temple of Music and Art
Green Valley Concert Band
The community ensemble plays most of its concerts at the Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, unless noted. greenvalleyconcertband.org, 520-329-7915
"Afternoon Delight," Oct. 20-21, Community Performance and Art Center at 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley
"Showtime!" Oct. 23 at Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road
"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!" Dec. 11
Pima Community College
Performances are at the West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. pima.edu/centerforthearts, 520-206-4500
Jazz ensemble, Dec. 7
Concert Band, Dec. 8
Mariachi Ensemble, Dec. 9
Guitar Ensemble, Dec. 10
Orchestra, Dec. 10
Chorale and College Singers, Dec. 11
Opera/Musical Theatre Workshop, Dec. 13 and 15
Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson
The choir has been performing at venues throughout the greater Tucson area for 31 years including its popular holiday concerts. sonsoforpheus.org
23rd annual Holiday Benefit for the Community Food Bank featuring elementary students from the Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind, Dec. 1, at Berger Center
Holiday concert, Dec. 5, Tucson Estates Multipurpose Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle; Dec. 12, Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St.; Dec. 16, Quail Creek's Madera Clubhouse, 2055 E. Quail Crossing Blvd., Green Valley; Dec. 19, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 4725 E. Pima St.
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra
The volunteer community orchestra performs in person at SaddleBrooke’s DesertView Performing Arts Center and at Oro Valley’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. Concerts also are live-streamed. sasomusic.org, 520-308-6226
“Rossini and Tchaikovsky,” featuring guest violinist Steven Moeckel, Oct. 8 at SaddleBrooke; Oct. 9 at Oro Valley
“Mendelssohn, Haydn, Dvořák,” featuring guest conductor Ahmed El Saedi from Egypt and Italian cellist Francesco Mariozzi, Nov. 12, at SaddleBrooke; Nov. 13 at Oro Valley
True Concord Voices & Orchestra
The professional choir and chamber orchestra performs at venues throughout Tucson. trueconcord.org, 520-401-2651
Timothy Takach’s "Helios” (Southwest premiere), featuring "Star Trek" actor John de Lancie and Tucson pianist Alexander Tentser, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and Mozart, “A Concert of Motets,” Nov. 4-6
“Lessons & Carols by Candlelight" holiday concert, Dec. 15-18
Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus
The boys chorus has been an institution in Tucson for more than 80 years, with a roster of singers who've gone on to careers in Hollywood and Broadway as well as corporate America. boyschorus.org, 520-296-6277
Holiday concert, Dec. 10, Crowder Hall
Tucson Concert Band
The volunteer community band is in its 56th year and performs at venues throughout Tucson. tucsonconcertband.org
"Remembering Liz Beaver," Oct. 2, St. Mark's Methodists Church, 1431 W. Magee Road
Classical concert, Oct. 23, Oro Valley Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
"A Salute to Our Veterans," Nov. 13, Tucson Estates, 5900 W. Western Way Circle
Tucson Girls Chorus
The chorus has several ensembles from beginner to advanced that takes girls from elementary through high school. tucsongirlschorus.org, 520-577-6064
Oro Valley Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Holiday Card to Tucson, Dec. 4, location to be announced
Sounds of Winter, Dec. 11, UA's Crowder Hall
Tucson Guitar Society
Performances are at Holsclaw Hall at the UA Fred Fox School of Music. tucsonguitarsociety.org, 520-342-0022
Isaac Bustos, Oct. 16
Sergio and Clarice Assad, Nov. 11-12
Tucson Masterworks Chorale
The mixed voice ensemble that got its start in 1949 specializes in the masterworks of choral repertoire. tucsonmasterworkschorale.org, 520-403-5630
"Music, She Wrote," celebrating four female composers, Nov. 20, Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.
Tucson Pops Orchestra
The professional ensemble is led by Khris Dodge, who replaced longtime music director László Veres who retired from the Pops after the spring concert series. Free concerts are held at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center on Sunday evenings. tucsonpops.org, 520-722-5853
Pops Night of Jazz, featuring Katherine Byrnes, Jeffrey Haskell and Gabriel Ayala, Sept. 25
Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Music Director Josè Luis Gomez, now in his seventh season with the orchestra, has added a season-long ¡Celebración Latina! series that celebrates Tucson’s Hispanic cultural heritage. Performances are at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall or Catalina Foothills Auditorium. tucsonsymphony.org or 520-882-8585
"Fandango Fabuloso," with violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, Sept. 23 and 25
"The 'Four Seasons' Reimagined," with guest violinist and artist-in-residence Francisco Fullana, Oct. 8-9
"Fairy Tales & Firebirds," with guest conductor Shiyeon Sung, Oct. 14 and 16
"Revolution: The Music of the Beatles," with guest conductor Bob Bernhardt, Oct. 22-23
"Coco in Concert," the "Coco" cineconcert, Oct. 29-30
"Up Close with Francisco Fullana," Nov. 5-6, Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave.
"Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2," with Russian-American pianist Natasha Paremski, Nov. 11 and 13
"Celebrating Women in Music," with guest conductor Holly Hyun Choe and principal timpanist Alana Wiesing, Nov. 19-20
"Voices of America," with guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl and pianist Kenny Broberg, Dec. 2 and 4
"Handel's 'Messiah' and Other Holiday Favorites," featuring the TSO Chorus and soloists, Dec. 10 and 11
"Happy Holidays ¡Feliz Navidad!," with the Tucson Girls Chorus and Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, Dec. 17-18
Ballet Tucson's "The Nutcracker," Dec. 22-24
University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music
Performances are at Holsclaw and Crowder Halls at the music school, 1017 N. Olive Road; music.arizona.edu or 520-621-3341
Arizona Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 1, Crowder
"The Music of Count Basie and Oliver Nelson," with the UA Concert Jazz Band and Studio Jazz Ensemble, Oct. 7, Crowder
UA Wind Ensemble, Oct .12, Crowder
UA Wind Symphony, Oct. 13, Crowder
UA Philharmonic, Oct. 14, Crowder
69th Annual Band Day, Oct. 15, Arizona Stadium
"Known and Strange Things" with Arizona and Symphonic Choirs, Oct. 16, Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church
"Musical Murals," downtown, featuring UA vocalists, Oct. 17
"Music + Festival: Richard Strauss, George Walaker and Augusta Read Thomas," Oct. 22, 23 and 25, school of music
UA High School Honor Choir Festival Concert, Oct. 22, Crowder
20th annual Octubafest, Oct. 30, Holsclaw
Arizona Opera Theatre presents "The Marriage of Figaro," Nov. 17-20, Crowder
"Holiday Card to Tucson," with Arizona and Symphonic Choirs, University Community Chorus, Collegium Musicum, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and Tucson Girls Chorus, Dec. 4, St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.
THEATER
Arizona Arts Live
Formerly UA Presents, the University of Arizona arts presenter dabbles in everything from classical and pop music to theater and performance art. arizonaartslive.com, 520-621-3341
"Sugar Skull!: A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure," Oct. 9, Centennial Hall
Arizona Repertory Theatre
The University of Arizona theater presents professional-quality performances by students at the Tornabene Theatre on campus. Get tickets through theatre.arizona.edu; 520-621-3341
"Legally Blonde: The Musical," Oct. 2-16
"Polaroid Stories," Oct. 23-Nov. 6
"Vaud," Dec. 1-4
Arizona Theatre Company
Performances are at the Temple of Music and Art downtown. atc.org, 833-282-7328
"The Lion," Sept. 24-Oct. 15
"The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley," Nov. 5-Dec. 2
Arts Express
The arts education program is a leader in musical theater, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at its Park Place mall venue. arts-express.org, 520-319-0400
"Bright Star," Sept. 22-Oct. 2
"Jekyll & Hyde," Oct. 14-30
"Elf," Dec. 2-18
Broadway In Tucson
Performances are at Centennial Hall on the UA campus. broadwayintucson.com
"Lion King," through Sept. 25
"Six: The Musical," Oct. 11-16
"Cats," Oct. 20-23
"Magical Cirque Christmas," Nov.22-23
"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis," Dec. 6
Gaslight Theatre
Family friendly performances include matinee shows. thegaslighttheatre.com, 520-886-9428
"The Wizard of the Rings," through Nov. 6
"Gaslight's Christmas Vacation," dates to be announced for the holiday season
Invisible Theatre
The company, in its 51st season, performs at its venue. invisibletheatre.com, 520-882-9721
"Red Hot Patriot," Nov. 2-13
Live Theatre Workshop
The company mounts a children’s theater program in addition to its mainstage performances. livetheatreworkshop.org
"An Almost Holy Picture," through Oct. 8
"Boston Marriage," Oct. 13-Nov. 19
Pima Community College
Performances are at the West Campus on Anklam Road. pima.edu/centerforthearts, 520-206-4500
"Ballet & Bagels," Oct. 6-16
"Cabaret," Nov. 10-20
The Rogue Theatre
The theater is in its 18th season offers performances at its theater. theroguetheatre.org, 520-551-2053
"Sweat," through Sept. 25
Playreading of Doug Wright's "I Am My Own Wife," Oct. 2
"Great Expectations," Nov. 3-20
Red Herring Puppets
Puppet expert Lisa Sturz and her crew perform original puppet plays at the Tucson Mall theater. redherringpuppets.com
"The Ugly Duckling," Oct. 8-9, 16 and 23
The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
The award-winning professional company is in its sixth season. scoundrelandscamp.org, 520-448-3300
"Faustus: That Damned Woman," Oct. 13-30
"Pooh," Dec. 4-11 (returns in the spring, May 12-21)
DANCE
Ballet Tucson
Footprints at the Fox, Oct. 7, Fox Theatre
Fall Concert, Nov. 11-13, Leo Rich Theater
The Nutcracker, Dec. 22-24, with Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall
Pima Dance
Signature Selections, Dec. 2-3, Proscenium Theatre
Arizona Arts Live
Dance Theatre of Harlem, Nov. 10, Centennial Hall
FILM
Tucson Film & Music Festival, Oct. 6-9. The festival puts a focus on films with connections to Tucson and Arizona. Screenings held at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress. facebook.com/TucsonFilmFestival
Loft Film Festival, Oct. 12-20. The Loft Film Festival celebrates its twelfth year in 2022. Screenings held at The Loft, 3233 E. Speedway. loftcinema.org/series/loft-film-fest
Film Fest Tucson, Oct 13-15. Film Fest Tucson returns to an all in-person format with screenings held at venues around downtown and near the University of Arizona. filmfesttucson.org
Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival, Oct. 20-23. An annual celebration of all things horror with the film festival aspect taking place at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress. tucsonterrorfest.com
Arizona Arts Live will present “32 Sounds” at the Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road, Oct. 21-22. Filmed scenes and subjects will be shown with live musical accompaniment from musician JD Sampson. arizonaartslive.com/32-sounds
VISUAL ARTS
University of Arizona Museum of Art
1031 N. Olive Road, artmuseum.arizona.edu
“Mapping Q: Still Here / Still Queer,” on display through Dec. 22
“Restored: The Return of Woman-Ochre” — The museum will put Willem de Kooning’s Woman-Ochre back on view for the first time since it was stolen from the museum in 1985. The exhibition begins Oct. 8. Arizona Arts Live will hold a free screening of the documentary made about the theft, “The Thief Collector,” at Centennial Hall, Oct. 6.
Sculpture Tucson
3420 E. River Road, sculpturetucson.org
"Joy" — Sculpture Tucson will launch "Joy" in November. The show will be held at The Post House, 3420 E. River Road, and will feature a series of large-scale sculptures created by different artists that celebrate the concept of joy.
Tucson Museum of Art
140 N. Main Ave., tucsonmuseumofart.org
“Monica Aissa Martinez: Nothing in Stasis,” running through April 23
“More Than: Expanding Identities of Artists from the American West," Oct. 15-March 29
“New Mexico Moderns: Selections from the Donald L. and Julia B. Graf Collection,” Oct. 15-March 29
Arizona Arts Live
"Impulse" — Fifteen glowing seesaws will be set up on the UA campus from Oct. 5-Nov. 8
Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson
265 S. Church Ave., moca-tucson.org
Lynn Xu’s “And Those Ashen Heaps That Cantilevered Vase of Moonlight” exhibition, Nov. 4-Jan. 8
Lonnie Holley performance, Oct. 9
Etherton Gallery
340 S. Convent Avenue, ethertongallery.com
“Graciela Iturbide: Sueños, Símbolos, y Narración” through Nov. 26
Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery
Pima West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road; tucne.ws/bernalgallery
"A Tribute to Clay" through Oct. 7
"Invisible Borders: Women Photographers from Fotógrafas del Norte and MAPA, Mexico City, and BorderLens Southwest," Oct. 24-Dec. 9
PCC Visual Arts Gallery
Pima West Campus, Santa Rita Building; 2202 W. Anklam Road
Student Visual Artwork 2022, through Jan. 27
The Art Gallery @ Downtown Campus
PCC downtown campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.; facebook.com/pccdcart
Student Art Exhibit — SURREAL, through May 19
Desert Artisans’ Gallery
6536 E. Tanque Verde Road, desertartisansgallery.com
“South by Southwest," Nov. 8-Feb. 4
Southern Arizona Arts Guild
• “The Beauty of Color," through Dec. 4 at the Overlook Restaurant, 1055 N. La Cañada Dr.
• "Meet the Southern Arizona Arts Guild," Nov. 4-Dec. 14 at Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road