Southern Arizona Arts Guild connects artists to opportunities, community

Not all members are interested in exhibiting and potentially selling their art in the gallery. For those who are, the process is straightforward.

“A member who wants to exhibit lets management know they are interested,” Poalucci said. “We then make a decision based on quality of the art and whether it’s over- or underrepresented.”

To give maximum exposure to the artists chosen, SAAG organizes receptions from time to time at the gallery. Even if not selected, an artist has other opportunities to display and sell their work, including at SAAG’s ongoing show at the Overlook Restaurant at the Oro Valley Community Center.

Every exhibiting member pays rent for their space as well as a commission on any pieces sold. In addition, each chooses a job at the gallery — everything from working the cash register to helping with member services to perhaps one of the most important: being the first person to greet visitors at the door and answer questions.