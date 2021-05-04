Student films take centerstage at free Tucson drive-in theater event

You can take in the future of filmmaking under a canopy of stars at Cactus Carpool Cinema Saturday, May 8.

The newly relocated drive-in theater, now in its permanent home at 6201 S. Wilmot Road, is playing host to “I Dream in Widescreen,” a showcase of short films from the graduating students at the University of Arizona’s School of Theatre, Film & Television.

For the school, holding an in-person component this year was a must.

Last year’s event, slated for the Fox Tucson Theatre, was forced to move online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerryn Negus, director of advancement and external relations for the school, said the participating students really look forward to the event.

“Some students say this is just as important to them as their actual graduation ceremony,” Negus said. “It is a culmination of a couple of years of work. Their film on the big screen.”

With that in mind, and with vaccinations on the rise in Arizona, the school chose Cactus Carpool Cinema as the safest option.

“Everyone can safely arrive in their cars and people can be socially distanced that way,” Negus said.