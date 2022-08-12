 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tell us about upcoming Fall arts events in Tucson

Getty Images

While the scorching temperatures make it hard to believe, the busy fall season is almost upon us. 

With that comes live music, dance, theater and more.

If you are in the Tucson arts scene and have performances planned through December, let us know so we can include it in our annual Fall Arts Preview on Sept. 22.

Submit your event via email to caliente@tucson.com

Please include the following information:

  • Name of the event and the event organizer
  • Date, time and location
  • Event description
  • Cost 
  • Where our readers can get more information about your event
  • Photos (as jpeg attachments)

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 7.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoebe Bridgers asks judge to dismiss defamation lawsuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News