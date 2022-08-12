Tell us about upcoming Fall arts events in Tucson

While the scorching temperatures make it hard to believe, the busy fall season is almost upon us.

With that comes live music, dance, theater and more.

If you are in the Tucson arts scene and have performances planned through December, let us know so we can include it in our annual Fall Arts Preview on Sept. 22.

Submit your event via email to caliente@tucson.com.

Please include the following information:

Name of the event and the event organizer

Date, time and location

Event description

Cost

Where our readers can get more information about your event

Photos (as jpeg attachments)