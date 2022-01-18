This Tucson festival is the unofficial after-party of the Gem and Mineral show

It started quietly as a little idea — add an entertainment element to the hugely popular and well-attended Tucson Gem and Mineral Show — that has grown into one of the state’s largest music festival.
That was 17 years ago and with the exception of a couple pauses including in 2019, the multigenre Gem & Jam Festival has continued to grow.
This year’s 14th annual event at Pima County Fairgrounds will feature more than 50 artists over three days Feb. 4-6, from electronica to pop and rock.
Founder Toby White launched Gem & Jam as an unofficial after-party in 2005. Over the next handful of years, the event grew, with bigger lineups and bigger venues.
The recession prompted White to hit pause in in 2011 and ‘12. The festival returned in 2013 to the Slaughterhouse and added vendors and live art. By 2017, Gem & Jam, graduated to the sprawling Pima County Fairgrounds with more than 40 market vendors, camping options and an art gallery.
Jesse Miller of the jam band Lotus remembers driving through Tucson for his Philadelphia/Colorado band’s first Gem & Jam show in 2017.
“I had no idea of the scope of the weekend of how many people are participating in the (Tucson Gem & Mineral Show),” he said. “It seemed to be more of a hippy New Age thing, but that scene definitely crosses over into the music scene that likes Lotus.”
Miller, who plays bass and synthesizers, and his twin Luke, who plays guitar, founded Lotus in the late 1990s.
“I kind of think of Lotus as a rock band first even though we have electronic influences,” he explained during a phone call last week from Philadelphia.
Lotus is among a dozen headliners that also includes the post-rock instrumental rock/electronica dance band STS9 (Sound Tribe Sector 9), the American Appalachian sister act Rising Appalachia, Swedish-born DJ Liquid Stranger, deep house producer Claude VonStroke and progressive bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum.
For the complete lineup and more information, visit gemandjamfestival.com