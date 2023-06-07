Disney's "Aladdin" is No. 9 among the top 25 highest-grossing musicals of all time.

Here's the thing, the list, compiled from data by the Broadway League, has an asterisk next to "Aladdin": It's No. 9 now but the show, which made its critically-acclaimed debut in spring 2014, is still touring so its gross ticket sales, now sitting just south of $550 million, is climbing.

That's because the show, based on the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name, is a hit with families. Kids love the story, about a genie in a bottle who helps an ordinary guy win a princess's heart and live the perfect happily-ever-after fairytale life.

Broadway In Tucson is bringing the show to Centennial Hall in September to open its 2023-24 season of musicals. Single tickets go on sale at noon Friday, June 9, through broadwayintucson.com or ticketmaster.com.

Tucson is one of 36 North American cities included on the summer 2023 to spring 2024 leg of the show's tour.