Tucson-area teachers making standup debut for a good cause

If anyone has a story to tell it’s teachers, especially after the year they’ve endured.

Masks, Zoom classes, kids who log on and check out, parents who try to keep their kiddos on track and have questions and want answers.

So many questions, so few answers.

And so many stories.

Which is why Tucson comedian and fellow teacher Nancy Stanley struck on the idea of recruiting a few teachers and putting them before an audience to make their standup comedy debut.

“They’ve got a lot of enthusiasm ... and even when the stories are snarky like what happens in the teachers lounge or parents who aren’t supportive, I’ve been surprised at how much love they have for what they do,” said Stanley, who teaches at the University of Arizona.

Stanley teamed up with fellow comedian David “Fitz” Fitzsimmons — the Arizona Daily Star cartoonist and columnist — to recruit teachers and take them through the ropes of standup. They put the word out and designated a charity, Tucson Values Teachers, and within days had a list of teachers ready to take the plunge.