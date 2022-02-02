Tucson arena, music hall having a very good year — so far

It took less than two weeks for comedian/actor Kevin Hart to all but sell out two shows at Tucson Music Hall that he is doing March 5.
And sales for other Tucson Convention Center campus events are also doing well, said TCC Executive Director Glenn Grabski.
Tickets are going fast for Bob Dylan's March 4 show and there are only a few dozen tickets remaining for comedian Tom Segura's "I'm Coming Everywhere — World Tour" on March 24, both at Tucson Music Hall.
Hart's show "came together in about a week's time so we scrambled" to announced the dates and put the tickets on sale.
"We were very fortunate to get the date," said Grabski.
The March 4 shows are the first time Hart has played Tucson since November 2018, when he also sold out the Music Hall.
Grabski said the TCC is negotiating with a number of artists for shows in the summer and into early fall.
"We are going to have a good fall," he added.
Other upcoming shows at TCC venues at 260 S. Church Ave. include:
• The Chinese dance troupe Shen Yun brings its "China Before Communism" show to Music Hall Feb. 26-27.
• The 1970s pop-rock band Chicago returns to Music Hall March 1.
• The popular Harlem Globetrotters brings its "Spread Game" to the arena March 3.
• Country star Justin Moore and Friends swing into the arena March 12.
• Southern rockers Marshall Tucker Band bring their 50th Anniversary Tour with Dave Mason to Music Hall March 19.
• Comedian Jo Koy has rescheduled his "Funny is Funny" world tour stop to March 20 from Feb. 25.
• Monster Jam motorsports has four shows over three days, March 25-27, in the arena.
• Ricardo Arjona's "Blanco y Negro (Black and White Tour) 2022" is at Music Hall March 27.
• The Bridal & Wedding Expo returns to the Convention Center March 27.
In April, comedian Hasan Minjah makes up a lost 2020 Tucson date when he brings "The King's Jester' to Music Hall April 21 followed by Latin Grammy winner J Balvin on April 22 in the arena.
Tickets are on sale through ticketmaster.com.
