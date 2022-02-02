Tucson arena, music hall having a very good year — so far

It took less than two weeks for comedian/actor Kevin Hart to all but sell out two shows at Tucson Music Hall that he is doing March 5.

And sales for other Tucson Convention Center campus events are also doing well, said TCC Executive Director Glenn Grabski.

Tickets are going fast for Bob Dylan's March 4 show and there are only a few dozen tickets remaining for comedian Tom Segura's "I'm Coming Everywhere — World Tour" on March 24, both at Tucson Music Hall.

Hart's show "came together in about a week's time so we scrambled" to announced the dates and put the tickets on sale.

"We were very fortunate to get the date," said Grabski.

The March 4 shows are the first time Hart has played Tucson since November 2018, when he also sold out the Music Hall.

Grabski said the TCC is negotiating with a number of artists for shows in the summer and into early fall.

"We are going to have a good fall," he added.

Other upcoming shows at TCC venues at 260 S. Church Ave. include: