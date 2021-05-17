Tucson arts groups announce return to stages, live performances in 2021-22

Tucson arts organizations are turning the lights on and wiping a year of dust off their stages as they prepare to get back to the business of entertaining.

Broadway shows are returning to Centennial Hall and orchestras are tuning up their instruments as they anxiously await fall, when most will once again perform before live audiences — something they have, in most cases, not done since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Tucson in March 2020.

“I’m over the moon with the possibility that this next season might just look a little more like normal,” said True Concord Voices & Orchestra music director Eric Holtan, whose choir performed a series of outdoor concerts before limited audiences last fall and this spring. “It was a great privilege and pleasure to be able to make music in the pandemic and provide those kinds of experiences for our artists and audiences. But we were doing it outside and that presents a whole host of challenges for our musicians and audiences. We really look forward to being back inside and serve more people.”

Holtan has dubbed the upcoming season, the choir’s 18th, “New Day,” a reflection of the optimism of coming through the pandemic and getting back to life.