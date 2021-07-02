Tucson classical music group returns to the stage for in-person concerts

After having to cancel its series last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Andrew’s Bach Society is returning to live in-person concerts for its 33rd summer concert series beginning Aug. 15.

The truncated series opens with Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Johanna Lundy and pianist Hsin-Chih Chang performing “Luminous: Selections from France and Belgium” and will end Sept. 12 with the return of popular violinist Steven Moeckel.

“The focus is on quality not quantity,” said Ben Nisbet, who has been the society’s artistic director since 2011. “It’s not what I would love to do for our first time back; I was kind of hoping for our first time back to be really spectacular and crazy — orchestra concerts and choir, like we’ve done in the past. ... But the focus is on bringing people back safely and easing our way back to normal life as it pertains to indoor concerts.”