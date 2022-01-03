Tucson Desert Song Festival to honor women, late founder Forsythe with '22 fest

The 2022 event also includes the world-premiere of the festival’s third commission, by Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon.

Higdon joins composers Richard Danielpour (2020) and Jake Heggie (2021) who were commissioned as part of the TDSF Wesley Green Composer Project. Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will perform the premiere on Jan. 20.

The commissioning project is a keystone to the festival that has helped establish its bonafides worldwide, something that co-founder Jack Forsythe and festival coordinator George Hanson knew early on “would be a critical part of elevating the festival to national stature and, eventually, international,” Hanson said.

“And that has proven true,” he said. “We have created, I would say on a proportional basis, the strongest arts organization that has ever been and had roots in Tucson.”

Forsythe, who founded the festival with Cecile Follansbee, died in spring 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The 2022 festival is dedicated to his memory.

“When you add up Susanna Phillips, Susan Graham and Ailyn Pérez, Jack would be jumping up and down with joy,” said Segel, who had worked closely with Forsythe since the two served on the Arizona Opera board in 2007. “He would have loved these singers. And we are following in his tradition.”

