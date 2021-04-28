Tucson ethnic dance events among 13 being lauded around the state

For nearly 50 years, ethnic dance performances have been a mainstay at Tucson Meet Yourself, led by Maribel Alvarez and Kate Alexander.

It is one of 13 long-running dance events in the state — six of them in Tucson — that were recognized by the Arizona Dance Coalition on International Dance Day April 29 for their economic and cultural contributions to the state.

Dance in the state added $680,000 to the economy in 2019 — $374,000 of that in Tucson — according to a coalition study.

The nonprofit coalition advocates and promotes dance in all its forms — ballet, contemporary, folk, hip-hop and modern — throughout the state through its workshops and conventions and educational endeavors.

The six Tucson dance events recognized by the coalition are: