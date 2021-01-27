Tucson Fringe Festival goes virtual, free in 2021

On top of that, Green said, “I was hearing from some of the other organizers holding digital festivals and it seemed like a massive undertaking.”

In the end, the board didn’t want to lose the momentum from 2020.

And, as it turns out, the theatrical community was still hungry to create.

This year’s Fringe Festival received nearly 60 applicants from troupes and artists across the country and around the world.

At least ten states and two countries, Malaysia and India, are represented.

Magician Cody Clark from Louisville, Kentucky, will tell the story of his life with autism in “A Different Way of Thinking,” and Mathew Kessen will give a talk about the history of monsters in our state, with “An Arizona Bestiary.”

In “Dreams and Schemes,” Chicago actor Audrey Gladson recalls a terrifying discovery she made as a teenager that changed the trajectory of her life. And straight from New Delhi, director Rakhi Manuv will present his adaptation of Indian author Munshi Premchand’s 1924 short story, “The Chess Players.”

Actors were given $500-$700 grants up front rather than having to rely on ticket sales.