Tucson Meet Yourself is back with a smaller footprint, new dance festival

Food vendors representing over 20 cultural regions, including Mexico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Poland, Egypt, Jamaica, as well as local Indigenous tribes, will be on hand. Rope walkways and signage will encourage and monitor social distance in the event of wait lines. Take-out options and several reserved parking spots will also be available for pick-up food only.

“We are reframing it this year,” Alvarez said. “Kinda feels like we may be learning from this to find that sweet spot of equilibrium.”

Alvarez said the organizers thought they found their sweet spot with the 2019 festival, which was the event’s largest.

“2019 was a spectacular year,” she said. “It was the best, largest and most incredible in every way with 150,000 people attending. That’s not the only measure, but we were just like hitting that sweet spot.”

The success of 2019 made up for the shortfalls of 2018, when rain drenched the event and cut into overall attendance.

“For the first time in 45 years, it rained, 2½ inches of rain,” Alvarez said. “But people came with umbrellas and ponchos. The lines were long and people were slogging through the mud. It was a smaller crowd, about 30% smaller, but because the festival was so large, we could absorb it.”