Tucson on the map for comedians Jo Koy, Fluffy

A pair of comedians have added Tucson to their upcoming tours.

Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, is bringing his “Beyond the Fluffy” world tour to the AVA at Casino del Sol on Nov. 13.

For Iglesias, playing Tucson is like returning to the scene of a crime. One of his first road shows when he began his standup career in the late 1990s was at a club called Bugsy’s on North Oracle and West Roger roads, he recalled in a 2009 interview with the Star. He kept the poster from the show, which was the first time his name and photo appeared on a comedy poster, he said.

Tickets are $40 to $100 through casinodelsol.com

Jo Koy brought his “Just Kidding” world tour to Tucson Music Hall in September 2019 for a pair of shows. He’s back on the road with “Funny is Funny” — the 2.0 version of his world tour that was grounded midway when the pandemic struck in March 2020.