It’s astounding that the Brontë sisters — Emily, Charlotte and Anne — ever wrote anything.

“Brontë,” now on stage at Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, makes it clear what a struggle it was to be a woman in the Victorian era. They were not expected to write, go to a library or even read. Marriage was the only option, and that wasn’t a great one — basically you are owned by your husband.

To make life harder for the sisters, they lived in an isolated part of England with their clergyman father, were always on the edge of poverty, and death and despair was all around them.

Yet, those sisters created masterpieces (originally published under male pseudonyms): “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte, “Wuthering Heights” by Emily, and Anne’s “The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.”

“Brontë,” penned by English playwright Polly Teale, takes us into the home the women shared with their father and brother and jumps back and forth in time. We see them as children making up stories and games that fuel their vivid imaginations, as young women bitter about their sex’s lot in life, and as successful authors.

The Scoundrel and Scamp production, directed with a sure hand by Bryan Rafael Falcón, has a solid cast. Dawn McMillan’s Charlotte slipped right into the role of the bossy big sister; Allison Akmajian made Emily’s suppressed rage and desire palpable; and Myani Watson shone as the self-righteous Anne. Hunter Hnat, who rarely disappoints, played several roles, including the drunken brother, Branwell. Tony Caprile’s principal role was as the father, Patrick, but he took on a number of other characters, giving them all distinction.

The trouble with this play is the script. Skipping back and forth in time made the story convoluted and confusing. Elizabeth Falcón was tasked with playing characters from the women’s novels, who appeared to underscore what the women were writing. You know, the free-spirited Catherine from “Wuthering Heights,” the mad Mrs. Robinson from “Jane Eyre.” The device was overwrought and kind of annoying. Although the Brontë family was fascinating, this over-long play never made us care much about them.

That said, this production was packed with energy and talent. That almost made up for a weak script.

It runs through Saturday, March 11, at Scoundrel and Scamp, 736 N. Fifth Ave., in the Historic Y.