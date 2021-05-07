Tucson song fest to premiere new work inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Conductor Kathleen Kelly, an alum of Arizona State University, wrote a poem about the blessing of being able to connect with people over Zoom and other platforms.

“At that point we were all sort of naive about Zoom and connecting that way. Now we’re all exhausted with it. … But in that moment it was the way to see your friends and your loved ones and reach out to them and be in contact when it felt so isolated,” Heggie said.

But it was Ginsburg’s words that touched Heggie most deeply.

“We’ve all lost loved ones through this,” he said, ticking off a list of COVID casualties that included Broadway playwright Terrance McNally, with whom he collaborated on several operas, and Joel Revzen, the former Arizona Opera conductor. But Ginsburg’s “death hit me really hard because she and I had been friends for eight years. She came to all of my premieres. I would see her in Washington. She invited me to the Supreme Court several times. She was just very special. And she loved music and she loved opera.”