Tucson Symphony celebrates Duke Ellington; AZ Friends host Goldmund Quartet

Kay grew up in Tucson and earned his bachelor’s degree in music before heading to the East Coast to earn advanced degrees from the Eastman School, Columbia and Yale University. He was the first African-American composer to win the “Prix de Rome” award that allowed him to study and travel in Italy beginning in 1946. The concert ends with Ravel’s “La valse.”

Gomez will be behind the podium for the concert, which the orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $17 to $83 through ticketmaster.com.

Arizona Friends host young Goldmund string quartet

Most classical music is old, dating back centuries not decades, but that doesn’t mean it has to sound old.