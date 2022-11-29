Tucson theater brings 'Winnie-the-Pooh' to life on stage

Raulie Martinez loved “Winnie-the-Pooh” growing up in Phoenix.

So when A.A. Milne’s 1926 children’s book, the original “Winnie-the-Pooh,” went into the public domain Jan. 1, 2022, Martinez had an idea: Write a play based on the characters for Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, where he is the resident lighting designer and associate producer.

With the book in the public domain, which means the intellectual property is no longer covered by a copyright, Martinez knew he could use the stories and characters for commercial purposes without paying a licensing fee or fearing legal reprisal.

Martinez, a 2014 University of Arizona graduate, had never written a play before — unless you count the one-act play he wrote in high school.

“I had this initial idea and I wanted to make sure I had someone to bounce ideas off of,” he said, which is why he tapped his coworker Betsy Labiner to collaborate.

She also had never written a play, but their bosses were on board and commissioned the pair early this year. The company will stage the world premiere of “Pooh” on Sunday, Dec. 4, at its theater at 738 N. Fifth Ave., where it will run through Dec. 11.

“Pooh” tells the story of brothers Chris and Robin, who are grappling with leaving their home. To calm his little brother’s nerves, Chris reads Robin “Winnie-the-Pooh,” which they found in an old room of the house. As he reads, the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood come to life and the boys join them on their adventures. The humans and forest dwellers join forces to face challenges that lead to triumphs and growth, revealing new friendships, acceptance and “the courage it takes to not only face one’s fears, but also to ask for help,” according to the play notes.

“What a delight to be bringing to life such beloved characters,” said Scamp & Scoundrel Director Dawn McMillan in a press release. “’Pooh” holds a warm place in my own heart from my childhood, and I loved sharing the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood with my own children. ... The themes of imagination, friendship and new adventures speak to all of us. The world has felt unsure and unsteady to many of us lately. Joining Chris and Robin as they find their way through with Pooh and friends reminds us that we, too, can find our way through.”

Showtimes for “Pooh” are at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11; and 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10. Tickets are $30, with discounts available through scoundrelandscamp.org or by calling 520-448-3300.