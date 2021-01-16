Tucson's annual Dillinger Days is off, but will live on in Congress Cookout event

Tucson's annual Dillinger Days celebration is getting the COVID-19 treatment with a scaled-down festival and a virtual twist to the decades-old capture of one of America's most notorious gangsters.

The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, and will feature a concert by longtime Dillinger Days swing band, Kings Of Pleasure.

The celebration, which will take place at the hotel, 311 E. Congress St., also includes a costume contest, BBQ and Depression-era cuisine at the cookout food truck, vintage cars and the historic fire trucks that helped put out the 1934 fire at Hotel Congress that eventually led to the outlaw's capture.

Tickets are $10 through Hotel Congress, hotelcongress.com, and attendance will be limited to 100 to comply with COVID-19 social distancing protocols, organizers said.