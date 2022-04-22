Tucson's Invisible Theatre scores with 'Secrets of a Soccer Mom'

Three strong actors at the top of their game give depth and nuance to “Secrets of a Soccer Mom,” which Invisible Theatre opened Wednesday, April 20.

Kathleen Clark’s one-act ventures into the well-worn territory of young-mother angst. Three women, who are “trapped by what they love,” chat while sitting on the sidelines waiting for their rotation into a Sunday afternoon soccer match against their 8-year-old sons.

The trio begins with the intention of letting the children win. As the afternoon wears on and the three women exchange funny quips and begin to reveal some of their innermost fears and feelings, they realize their need to score in the game (or at least play well) and to rediscover their humor, passion and sense of self.

With pennants, folding chairs, coolers, benches and fake grass, James Blair and Susan Claassen converted Invisible Theatre’s stage into a soccer field sideline. You can almost smell the grass.

The actors dig deep and flesh out thinly written characters.

Samantha Cormier, as former model Nancy, shows up to the game looking polished in a stylish velour tracksuit with gold accessories. There is not a hair out of place and her makeup is perfect. Cormier’s poignant monologue about gaining perspective scores for Team Moms.

Abigail Dunscomb gives Alison an underlying vulnerability to her strong, athletic presence. As Dunscomb sheds her outer garments for some serious game-playing gear, it is easy to see her character shedding some old attitudes and renewing herself.

And Gretchen Wirges as Lynn, a former social worker who wears a bright red “soccer mom voice” shirt and Converse athletic shoes, is the quintessential does-it-all mom who brings her PTA work to the game and begs for help with class trips. Wirges gives Lynn humor and a vision of who her character is and why she does what she does.

Nancy Davis Booth, known as an acclaimed soprano, shows her directing chops in “Soccer Mom.” The actors are well-coached and play as a team. Their discussions are interspersed with quick cuts to shout to their children, husbands and friends, and quick exits to check on a sleeping child or one who has tumbled from a tree.

The dialogue could have been choppy and clumsy, but the ensemble sets up one another seamlessly. The physicality of the performances is powerful and well-choreographed.

“Soccer Mom” is entertaining and filled with light, bright moments as it ambles through a field of moms’ angst, discussions of marital woes and conflicted feelings. A high point: The love these three moms have for their children was always apparent.

Unfortunately, making fun of another mom’s outfit, gawking at a man in a tight T-shirt and rolls of undeveloped film spilling on the ground gave “Soccer Mom” a dated feel. A few adjustments would make the script feel more contemporary.

Running about 80 minutes, “Secrets of a Soccer Mom” is about twice as long as a soccer game for 8-year-olds, which is usually about 40 minutes with a brief halftime.

“Secrets of a Soccer Mom,” which caps Invisible Theatre’s 50th anniversary season, is an entertaining winner. It runs through May 1.

Former Star reporter and editor Ann Brown, who watched countless kids’ soccer games from preschool through college, was dubbed “soccer mom emeritus” by a Star colleague.

If you go What: “Secrets of a Soccer Mom” Where: The Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 1 Cost: $40 with discounts available Reservations and information: (520) 882-9721 or invisibletheatre.com Et cetera: Mature language appropriate for ages 14 and up. COVID protocols are in place. Seating was socially distanced and masks and vaccine cards were required opening night.

