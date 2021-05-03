Tucson's The Loft Cinema reopening for public screenings

After more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Loft Cinema will open its doors again to public screenings on Friday, May 7.

The nonprofit independent movie theater will welcome people back with showings of the documentary, "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street," in its main auditorium.

The film recounts the creation of the landmark educational series and had its world premier at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

"It is a good movie to open with," said Jeff Yanc, program director for The Loft. "It is a very positive, optimistic movie about good things. You can't really feel bad or negative about 'Sesame Street.'"

Yanc said the decision to reopen was made primarily because of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the increase of vaccinations in Arizona.

"We were waiting for that vaccination train to start rolling," he said. "We had been getting a lot of inquiries over the last year about reopening. But I think people appreciate the fact that we were being safe and kind of taking it slow. Everyone understood why we were waiting so long."

Yanc said The Loft could afford to wait thanks to the generosity of the theater's patrons and supporters who were quick to give during fundraising campaigns.